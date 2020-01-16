Five Takeaways: Redskins Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner Addresses The Media

2. The coaching staff will fit its offensive scheme to its personnel.

Turner has worked with his father throughout his coaching career, and in that time the offense system has mostly stayed the same. But there's also versatility within the offense that allows it to look different depending on the situation. That's because the offense is based on the personnel, not the other way around.

Turner aims to implement that same philosophy in his first full season as an offensive coordinator. He's keen on emphasizing players' strengths, especially with first-round quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. Turner sees Haskins as a sturdy signal-caller who can stand strong in the pocket and deliver accurate passes downfield, so he plans to use a lot of play action to ensure those throws are available. He also noticed that Haskins excels at getting the ball out quickly to his playmakers. This might mean shorter drops for Haskins and shallower routes for his receivers, which would give them more room to create after the catch.

Turner said the coaching staff is currently in the process of "really trying to get to know these guys." Only then will they begin fleshing out the intricacies of the offense.

3. Turner wants Dwayne Haskins to be the "most committed guy in the building."

As the quarterbacks coach for the Carolina Panthers last season, Turner evaluated Haskins throughout the draft process and had him rated "pretty high" coming out of Ohio State.

All of the physical tools were there, Turner said; it was more a matter of experience. After all, Haskins joined the Redskins with just one year as a college starter.

For Turner, those assessments still hold true following Haskins' first NFL season. He thought Haskins improved throughout the year, but the 15th overall pick still only started seven games after playing sparingly the first half of the season.

With more experience, Turner believes Haskins could be a "really good player." Whether that happens or not will come down to his commitment level.

Regardless of physical attributes, Turner said the starting quarterback needs to be the "most committed guy in the building." That's who Cam Newton was in Carolina when he won Rookie of the Year in 2011. It's who Teddy Bridgewater was with the Minnesota Vikings when he set several franchise records as a rookie in 2014 and made the Pro Bowl a year later.

Turner and his coaching staff will challenge Haskins to assume a similar role in Washington.