Five things to know about Austin Ekeler

The Washington Commanders added leadership, experience and playmaking ability to their backfield by signing Austin Ekeler in the first week of free agency. Here are five things to know about the Commanders' newest running back.

1. He was a zero-star recruit.

It's strange to think about how some of the best players in the NFL over the last 20 years received such little attention as high school prospects. Bobby Wagner, one of the best linebackers of all time, was a two-star recruit and only got one offer from Utah State.

Ekeler was in a similar situation. Despite being a four-year starter at Eaton High School, he was a zero-star recruit and generated hardly any interest from Division I programs.

Perhaps it was Ekeler's height; he was, after all, just 5-foot-5 as a freshman. Or maybe he just wasn't fit for teams' systems. Despite his physical appearance, it was clear that Ekeler could ball, though. He started his playing career rushing for 454 yards to go with eight touchdowns, and by the time he had wrapped up his senior season, he had amassed 5,232 yards and 71 touchdowns, including 39 in his final year.

There were also shades of his abilities as a versatile offensive weapon on top of averaging 9.2 yards per carry. He also accounted for 581 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in four seasons.