 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Five things to know about Austin Ekeler

Mar 26, 2024 at 03:22 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

MicrosoftTeams-image (21) copy 3

The Washington Commanders added leadership, experience and playmaking ability to their backfield by signing Austin Ekeler in the first week of free agency. Here are five things to know about the Commanders' newest running back.

1. He was a zero-star recruit.

It's strange to think about how some of the best players in the NFL over the last 20 years received such little attention as high school prospects. Bobby Wagner, one of the best linebackers of all time, was a two-star recruit and only got one offer from Utah State. 

Ekeler was in a similar situation. Despite being a four-year starter at Eaton High School, he was a zero-star recruit and generated hardly any interest from Division I programs.

Perhaps it was Ekeler's height; he was, after all, just 5-foot-5 as a freshman. Or maybe he just wasn't fit for teams' systems. Despite his physical appearance, it was clear that Ekeler could ball, though. He started his playing career rushing for 454 yards to go with eight touchdowns, and by the time he had wrapped up his senior season, he had amassed 5,232 yards and 71 touchdowns, including 39 in his final year.

There were also shades of his abilities as a versatile offensive weapon on top of averaging 9.2 yards per carry. He also accounted for 581 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in four seasons.

None of that amounted to much attention from scouts. Wyoming was interested in Ekeler, but that was about as far as it went. He eventually did receive offers from schools, but most of them had different plans for him.

2. Only one school wanted him to play running back.

Ekeler got four scholarship offers after being an all-conference and all-state player in Nebraska: Adams State, Chadron State, Oklahoma Panhandle State and Western State, now called Western Colorado. There was just one problem; most of those schools wanted him to play defense.

That was the case for the three of the schools that were interested in him. Some thought he would work best in the secondary, while others preferred that he sign as an athlete. Western State head coach Jas Bains was the only coach who thought he could play running back. 

So, Ekeler signed with Western State and immediately became a star for the team.

"He was the guy here," **Bains told the LA Times.** "We played as good as he played."

Western Colorado was not a good team for most of Ekeler's time with the program, but Ekeler was a spectacle that got more impressive each season. After leading the team with 1,049 yards as a freshman, he set single-season school records for total rushing yards (1,676) and all-purpose yards (2,093) during his sophomore season. He went on to lead Division II athletes in all-purpose yards as a junior and wrapped up his senior year with 1,495 yards with 15 touchdowns.

Ekeler ended his college career averaging 6.2 yards per carry with 63 total touchdowns. That's not bad for a player almost every school wanted to be on the other side of the ball.

Related Links

PHOTOS | New faces in the DMV

Excitement was in the air the Washington Commanders' incoming free agents made their first trips to the facility. Check out the top photos of their arrival.

03142024 FA Arrivals50246
1 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50248
2 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50249
3 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50250
4 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50251
5 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50252
6 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50253
7 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50254
8 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50255
9 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50256
10 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50257
11 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50258
12 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50259
13 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50260
14 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50261
15 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50262
16 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50263
17 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50264
18 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50265
19 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50266
20 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50267
21 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50268
22 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03182024 FA Arrivals EF70
23 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03182024 FA Arrivals EF46
24 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03182024 FA Arrivals EF42
25 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03182024 FA Arrivals EF50
26 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03182024 FA Arrivals EF41
27 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03182024 FA Arrivals EF47
28 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03182024 FA Arrivals EF49
29 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03182024 FA Arrivals EF58
30 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03182024 FA Arrivals EF55
31 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03182024 FA Arrivals EF52
32 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03182024 FA Arrivals EF54
33 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03182024 FA Arrivals EF62
34 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03182024 FA Arrivals EF67
35 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

3. He went from undrafted free agent to star for the Chargers.

The 2017 NFL Draft saw 27 running backs get taken, a handful of which are no longer in the league. Ekeler was not one of the players to have his name pop up on his television screen, meaning he'd have to continue his NFL aspirations through other means.

Ekeler landed with the Chargers on a three-year deal, although there was no guarantee he would make the roster as an undrafted free agent. He made the most of his snaps during his first two seasons, although he only received 153 attempts as the primary backup for Melvin Gordon.

It wasn't until the 2019 season, which saw Gordon sit out of the first eight games due to a contract dispute, that Ekeler got more exposure. His rushing stats stayed about the same, despite getting 28 more carries, but his production as a pass-catcher more than doubled, catching 92 of his 108 targets for 993 yards.

That versatility became a calling card for Ekeler, as he saw his usage gradually increase each season. Gordon joined the Broncos in 2020, and the Chargers gave Ekeler an extension to be their primary back. Ekeler rewarded that faith by recording at least 1,000 scrimmage yards in three of his next four seasons, including a career-high of 1,637 in 2022, and led the league in total touchdowns twice.

4. He wants to help people fulfill their passions.

Ekeler's journey is full of perseverance and determination. He's had to believe in himself and make his own way to make his dreams a reality, and he wants to help others do the same.

One year after signing his multi-year extension with the Chargers, Ekeler launched the Austin Ekeler Foundation, which focuses on helping people fulfill their passions and improve their lives.

"The reason I call it the Austin Ekeler Foundation is because I envision myself helping who I used to be as a kid," **Ekeler told Chargers.com.** "And that's someone who came from a small town – not that many resources. I had a lot of support which was great, but it was just a time in my life where I was like, 'I really don't know what's happening. I really don't have any real guidance as far as what I'm trying to do later on in life.'"

The foundation, which focuses on giving back to local communities in California, hosts football camps, provides high school football teams with new equipment and helps renovate high school gyms. For example, the gym at Long Beach Poly High School, which services more than 1,700 athletes, received state-of-the-art equipment, sound systems and flooring.

"I started a foundation to help those that may find themselves in situations similar to mine growing up," said in a statement on the foundation's website. "With your help, we can give hard-working individuals the added support they need to achieve their passions."

Click **HERE** to check out Ekeler's foundation and find more information about making a donation.

5. He has a list of impressive accolades.

Ekeler had a quiet year by his standards in 2023, mostly because of injuries, but still managed to surpass 1,000 scrimmage yards for the fourth time in his career. Even though he'll be 29 by Week 1 of the 2024 season, Ekeler is still among the better running backs playing today, and he has the records to back it up.

For starters, Ekeler is one of just four players in the past 15 years to have at least 15 total touchdowns in back-to-back seasons (he led the league both times), the others being Todd Gurley, Alvin Kamara and Jonathan Taylor.

Ekeler is also in rare company when it comes to versatile scoring weapons. He and Marshall Faulk are the only two players in NFL history to have at least 10 rushing touchdowns and five receiving touchdowns in consecutive seasons. He and former Kansas City Chiefs star running back Priest Holmes are the only undrafted players to record 1,500 scrimmage yards and 15 touchdowns in consecutive seasons.

And Ekeler has cemented his status in Chargers' history as well. He caught a career-high 107 passes in 2022, which surpassed LaDainian Tomlinson's single-season franchise record.

Ekeler's time in Washington will likely be shorter than his tenure with the Chargers, but it's clear that the Commanders are getting a dynamic player who still has the moves to change an offense.

Related Content

news

New team dietitian Samantha Hawkins living her dream with the Commanders

Achieving her goal of working for an NFL team was made possible by her intense discipline, hard work and passion for serving. 
news

Commanders 2024 Mock Draft Madness 6.0

In anticipation of the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held April 25 - 27 in Detroit, Michigan, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 2 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.
news

Mock Draft Monday | NFL.com's Chad Reuter connects Commanders to Jayden Daniels

In anticipation for that selection, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert each week to delve into how that player would fit with Washington. Next up, we're looking at NFL.com's Chad Reuter's four-round mock draft, where he has Washington taking a quarterback, finding an offensive lineman to protect him and improving their secondary. 
news

Commanders sign C Michael Deiter

Deiter (6-6, 315) is a five-year NFL veteran who was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the third round (78th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.  He has played in 76 career games, making 35 starts at both left guard and center.
news

Five things to know about Dante Fowler Jr.

The Washington Commanders have been hard at work retooling their pass rush, and after signing Dorance Armstrong, head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters dipped into the Cowboys' talent pool again to sign Dante Fowler Jr. Here are five things to know about the former first-round pick.
news

Wake Up Washington | More help on the O-line

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, March 25, 2024.
news

Pro Day watch | Caleb Williams, JJ McCarthy show off their arms

This week, 33 schools hosted NFL scouts to show what their student-athletes are capable of before taking the next step in their careers. Here are some of the highlights from the last few days. 
news

Five things to know about Brandon McManus

The Washington Commanders will be starting off the Dan Quinn era with a new kicker, as they signed veteran Brandon McManus in the first week of free agency. Here are five things to know about one of the newest additions to Washington's special teams unit.
news

Commanders' special teamers thrilled to learn from Larry Izzo

While Washington's offense and defense, both in justifiable need of improvement, have gotten most of the attention, its special teams unit also needed an upgrade as well. In addition to bringing back Reaves, Washington also signed long snapper Tyler Ott and kicker Brandon McManus, both of whom have worked with Izzo in the past. 
news

Wake Up Washington | Veteran leadership for new-look defense

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, March 22, 2024.
news

Five things to know about Bobby Wagner

The Washington Commanders have injected some veteran leadership into their linebacker room by signing perennial Pro Bowler Bobby Wagner. Here are five things to know about the newest leader on defense.
Advertising