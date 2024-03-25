Five things to know about Dante Fowler Jr.

2. Aaron Donald believed in his skill set.

It took a while for Fowler's path to lead him to the Los Angeles Rams. After spending three full seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who took him with the No. 3 overall pick in 2015, he was traded to the Rams for a compensatory third-round pick and a fifth-round pick. Up to that point, Fowler had been a rotational piece with middling stats, but Aaron Donald, one of the best defensive players of all time, believed in what he could offer.

"He's a guy that can definitely get double-digit sacks every season," Donald told Rams Wire. "That's just the type of pass rusher he is. Him just learning and working and continuing to learn the game and his skills and how he's supposed to play, I feel like the sky's the limit for Dante."

The Rams eased Fowler into their system when they traded for him at the deadline, although he made the most of his snaps with five tackles, a sack, a quarterback hit, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in his first two games against the Saints and Seahawks. From that point on, he was in the starting lineup, finishing the season with 30 tackles and four sacks.

Fowler remained in the starting lineup during the 2019 season, and just as Donald predicted, he did finish with double-digit sacks, recording a career-high 11.5 with 16 quarterback hits. His most dominant performance came in Week 7, when he recorded three sacks, seven tackles and a forced fumble.