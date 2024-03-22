Five things to know about Brandon McManus

2. He briefly spent time with Larry Izzo before joining the Broncos.

McManus, an undrafted free agent in the 2013 NFL draft, bounced around the league a bit before finding a permanent home in Denver. He originally signed with the Colts before being released before the season began. Four months later, he signed a reserve/futures contract with the Giants, where current Commanders special teams coordinator Larry Izzo was part of the staff as an assistant.

They didn't spend much time together, but it was enough for McManus to grasp how impressive Izzo was as a coach.

"He understands the game a lot," McManus said. "He understands what the players are going through, obviously getting players to buy in."

Izzo is so adept at that because he's been in their situation, as he made a career out of being on special teams. But as someone who played in the NFL for 14 years, he's also developed a keen understanding of how to succeed as a professional.

It's been about a decade since McManus spent the 2014 preseason with Izzo, and McManus is excited to rekindle that relationship.