Five things to know about Frankie Luvu

3. Luke Kuechly is a big fan.

Luvu still has a lot to learn as he prepares for his seventh season and third team. Being guided by a future Hall of Famer should help with some of that.

"[Frankie] plays football the right way," former Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly said last year. "I'm jealous of the guys that are still out there that get to play with him."

Kuechly's eight-year career was one of the best in recent memory. He was the 2012 Defensive Rookie of the Year and made seven straight Pro Bowls and received as many All-Pro selection. He recorded at least 100 tackles in each season, leading the league in stops twice, and grabbed 18 interceptions.

So, obviously Kuechly knows the position better than most, and he loves what he sees from Luvu.

"I think his energy, passion and love for football is something that's been really good for us when you lose a lot of guys," **Kuechly said.** "Like, who's one of our guys we look to that's passionate, loves football, has great energy, is around the ball, plays physical, who's tough, will play hurt? He embodies all of that stuff."

Like most people who watch Luvu, Kuechly appreciates how he is able to make plays from anywhere on the field. "You don't know where he's gonna line up," Kuechly said. "He could line up on the ball, off the ball, on the right, on the left." But no matter what he does, Luvu stands out on film, and that carries significant weight for Kuechly.