2023 NFL Draft Grades | Analysts commend Commanders for selecting 'elite' Emmanuel Forbes

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.

With their first pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Commanders added a highly-touted playmaker to their roster by selecting Bulldog CB Emmanuel Forbes, and the move has received positive attention from analysts around the league.

When the time came for the Commanders to be on the clock last night, a sense of excitement permeated the draft room in Ashburn as Forbes was right there for the taking. Head coach Ron Rivera noted that the cornerback had been "highly coveted" by the Commanders early on the process and for good reason.

During the 2022 season, Forbes was the highest graded cornerback in the SEC (87.8). He allowed career lows in receptions (26), completion percentage (51%), yards per reception (9.3) and yards after the catch (95). Plus, he has an impressive FBS record to his name with six interceptions for a touchdown. With his length, sticky hands, ability to disrupt routes and more, general manager Martin Mayhew described Forbes as the "total package."

In his post-pick press conference, Forbes was beaming while expressing what he plans on bringing to his new team.

"I'm going to bring a guy that's going to have a great attitude, come in and work every day, just helping the team win games…I'm proud to be a Washington Commander now."