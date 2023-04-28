2023 NFL Draft Grades | Analysts commend Commanders for selecting 'elite' Emmanuel Forbes

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.
With their first pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Commanders added a highly-touted playmaker to their roster by selecting Bulldog CB Emmanuel Forbes, and the move has received positive attention from analysts around the league.
When the time came for the Commanders to be on the clock last night, a sense of excitement permeated the draft room in Ashburn as Forbes was right there for the taking. Head coach Ron Rivera noted that the cornerback had been "highly coveted" by the Commanders early on the process and for good reason.
During the 2022 season, Forbes was the highest graded cornerback in the SEC (87.8). He allowed career lows in receptions (26), completion percentage (51%), yards per reception (9.3) and yards after the catch (95). Plus, he has an impressive FBS record to his name with six interceptions for a touchdown. With his length, sticky hands, ability to disrupt routes and more, general manager Martin Mayhew described Forbes as the "total package."
In his post-pick press conference, Forbes was beaming while expressing what he plans on bringing to his new team.
"I'm going to bring a guy that's going to have a great attitude, come in and work every day, just helping the team win games…I'm proud to be a Washington Commander now."
Here's how the draft pundits graded the move:
Analysis: "I love this kid. He has good length, but he is lean at 170 pounds. Even so, he will throw his body around. But you draft him because he's an elite cover player who fills an immediate need. He is going to upgrade an already good defense."
Analysis: "Forbes wasn't pegged to go this early in the draft due to his slender build and trouble against the run, but that's not a huge knock in a league that covets corners like Forbes. His instincts are outstanding and a little growing up and time in the weight room could get him in line to be one of the top corners in the league."
Analysis: "The Commanders' defense needed a quality corner, and there were plenty available. Instead of opting for at least two higher-rated all-around corners, Washington chose the ultimate playmaker.
There's no better pure cover corner in the draft than Forbes, who recorded 14 interceptions and defended 35 passes in three seasons at Mississippi State. Forbes returned six picks for touchdowns to set an FBS record and averaged 27.9 yards per interception return. His quickness, ball skills and speed (4.35 in the 40) are astounding.
But — there's always a but — Forbes weighed just 166 pounds at the combine. He has long arms (32 ¼ inches) and a great wingspan (79) but looks more like a long-distance runner rather than an NFL player. Still, his size didn't prevent him from tackling or attacking much larger players. Some teams avoided Forbes because of his weight, but his cover skills are special. Nah, they're elite."
Analysis: The ultra-lean Forbes (6-foot-1, 166 pounds) was a prolific ballhawk in college, collecting 14 interceptions over his career. Washington definitely needed a corner, and Forbes sticks to his man, but a potential strength disadvantage against NFL receivers will be something to monitor. If the ball continues to find him at the next level, though, he could wind up a solid selection."
Analysis: "Forbes is a dynamic player, but his slim frame will give teams pause. Though he weighed in four pounds heavier at his pro day, Forbes' 166 pounds at the Combine is the same size Eagles' wideout DeVonta Smith was measured at prior to him being selected in the first round two years ago. That is notable not only because Smith has since gone on to excel in the NFL, but also because he was the lightest non-kicker selected in the NFL's opening frame since 1942."
Analysis: "Forbes is a high-upside ballhawk with 14 interceptions in three seasons at Mississippi State. No one in FBS history has ever returned more interceptions for touchdowns.
Analysis: "Emmanuel Forbes is an interesting case. The ball production and instincts are there, he's an incredibly skilled prospect. However, he's 166 pounds soaking wet and probably only works in an off coverage defensive scheme. I get the pick here for Washington, they needed an outside cornerback."
Analysis: "Forbes has a chance to be a sticky man cover corner in the league, but he weighs only 166 pounds, which is concerning. That's small for an NFL player, no matter how you cut it. Talented player, just worry about the size."