Social Media Roundup | Commanders select Jahan Dotson with 11th overall pick

With the No. 16 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders selected Jahan Dotson.
Here's the social media response to the wide receiver joining the roster:
"The best hands in the draft." - @Movethesticks— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 29, 2022
The @Commanders select Jahan Dotson with the 16th pick!
📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/Yw1kPr8teX
JUST IN: With the No. 16 overall pick, the Washington Commanders select...JAHAN DOTSON! pic.twitter.com/45QL3g0akB— Onward State (@OnwardState) April 29, 2022
COMING SOON TO AN END ZONE NEAR YOU#HTTC | @MGMNatlHarbor pic.twitter.com/I9PGHlKs0R— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 29, 2022
Jahan Dotson called it amazing to get drafted by the Commanders. Dotson only met with Washington once, with WR Coach Drew Terrell, and said getting picked by the Commanders was a surprise— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 29, 2022
With the No. 16 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @Commanders select Jahan Dotson!@NewEraCap | #HTTC— NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2022
📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/KAqehwyViM
I watched Jahan Dotson play against my Terps in person and the man can ball!— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) April 29, 2022
Terry, Curtis and Dotson are like lighting in a bottle. That’s an explosive group for Carson to work with. I like it!
Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel Jahan Dotson & Dyami Brown are all young and electric fast group of weapons for Carson Wentz! 🔥 💨— Zac (@DCzWall) April 29, 2022
Commanders add a weapon next to McLaurin 🎯— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 29, 2022
Washington picks Penn State WR Jahan Dotson with the No. 16 pick pic.twitter.com/iBYSIWidEp
New Commanders WR Jahan Dotson in #ReceptionPerception:— Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) April 29, 2022
- Best hands in the draft - lowest drop rate and ranked 4th in contested catch rate (81.3%)
- Best zone-beater in the class with a 96th percentile success rate
- Doug Baldwin comphttps://t.co/a25x5BrXg3 pic.twitter.com/zO0NInettZ
With pick 16 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, the #Commanders are selecting WR Jahan Dotson pic.twitter.com/JAYaavH9Xq— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 29, 2022
Reaction from the loyal fan base from FedEx Field after @nflcommish announces our Washington #Commanders first round pick. Congratulations @JahanDotson and welcome to the DMV!! #HTTC #HTTR pic.twitter.com/98ijdRgP8Q— Mark Rypien (@mark_rypien) April 29, 2022