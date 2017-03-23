Five Things To Know About Chris Carter

For his career, Carter has appeared in 62 regular season games, collecting 37 tackles along with a pass defensed.

Carter made his NFL debut with the Steelers on Sept. 25, 2011.

Last season, the 6-foot-1, 245 pounder appeared in 14 games between Baltimore and Indianapolis, registering eight tackles.

2. Carter received the WAC Defensive Player of the Year award during his senior season.

While Carter's professional numbers don't necessarily pop out on paper, his statistical output during his time at Fresno State – particularly during his senior season – when he won conference defensive player of the year does.

That season, Carter was seventh overall in NCAA Divison I and No. 1 in the WAC in sacks (11) along with 16.5 tackles for loss.

Carter opened up the season with a three-sack performance in a victory over Connecticut. Five games later, Carter had a career night against New Mexico State, recording four sacks along with two fumbles forced.

He capped off the season with three tackles and a sack in a 25-23 bowl victory over Illinois.

3. Carter was a top performer at the 2011 NFL Combine.

During defensive linemen drills, Carter was among the best on-field performers.

In the 40-yard dash, Carter logged the second fastest time among all defensive linemen, clocking in at 4.62 seconds.

Additionally, he had the fourth highest vertical jump (36 inches) and tied J.J. Watt for the second quickest three-cone drill time (6.88 seconds).

4. Carter's brother has also played in the NFL and is a vegan activist.

The Carter family had to split their attention during recent NFL seasons, as Chris has played for four different AFC teams while his older brother, David, has previously played for the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Oakland Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars and, most recently, the Chicago Bears.

David's career got off to a solid start, as he collected 28 tackles with two passes defensed, a sack and a fumble forced in 32 games for the Cardinals during the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

But he hasn't been on a roster since Sept. 2015.

While David entered the NFL as a hulking 300-pound lineman, he changed his diet in recent years, going vegan.

In a feature with GQ, Carter said he lost 40 pounds the first month after taking on a vegan lifestyle. While he eventually got back up to 300 pounders, he was leaner and healthier.

You can read his full story on become a vegan here.

5. Carter's worn all sorts of different numbers of the years.

On his fifth team going into his eighth season, he's worn seven different numbers so far in his NFL career.

No. 54 (Steelers, 2011-2013)

No. 53 (Colts 2014)

No. 56 (Bengals, 2014)

No. 51 (Bengals, 2015)

No. 49 (Bengals, 2015)

No. 56 (Ravens, 2015-16)

No. 43 (Colts, 2016)

Of the two numbers above (43 and 49), those haven't been issued to players in years after Larry Brown and Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell wore them.

Additionally, Nos. 53 (Steven Daniels) and 54 (Mason Foster) are currently in use. No. 56 was worn by center John Sullivan, who is currently a free agent.

Carter wore No. 91 to start at Fresno State, which is the same number Ryan Kerrigan currently wears.