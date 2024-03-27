Five things to know about Clelin Ferrell

The Washington Commanders continued the work towards upgrading their arsenal of pass-rushers by signing defensive end Clelin Ferrell away from the San Francisco 49ers. Here are five things to know about one of the team's newest defensive ends.

1. His family has deep ties to the military.

Ferrell learned some of the most fundamental aspects of football -- self-discipline, determination and hard work -- at an early age. His parents Cleavester and Faye Ferrell, both served in the military and made sure they instilled those qualities in Ferrell and his eight siblings.

"I'm blessed to come from a family that was willing to sacrifice their lives for our country to allow us to do the things that I love to do and we all love to do," **Ferrell said in 2021.**

Faye enlisted in the Army when she was 18 years old and fought in Desert Storm. Anyone who didn't know Faye, Ferrell said, would be surprised that she wanted to join the military, but there was "it was just something inside her that had driven her and attracted her to the military. I'm definitely thankful for her always."

Cleavester fought in the Vietnam War and was the head of Ferrell's family. He was "the ultimate role model," Ferrell said, partly because of how committed he was to his community. The values that his father stood for -- staying accountable and never making excuses -- showed Ferrell that he was "a true definition of what an American should want to be."

Cleavester died of cancer in 2021, but the lessons he taught Ferrell will stay with him forever. He made sure to pay his respects to his father by pointing to the sky when he got his first sack in the 2019 season opener against the Broncos.