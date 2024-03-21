Five things to know about Bobby Wagner

4. He's excited to be reunited with Dan Quinn.

Prior to signing with Washington, Wagner had never played for an east coast team. His entire career has been out west, so he was going to need a good reason to move his life across the country to continue his career.

That reason happens to be the chance to reunite with head coach Dan Quinn.

"I think DQ does an amazing job of just putting players in the right positions and getting the best out of everybody," Wagner said.

It's been about a decade since Wagner played for Quinn, but the then-defensive coordinator's style left a lasting impression on him. He likes the way Quinn relates to his players and helps elevate their skill set, which judging by the success he had in Seattle and Dallas is one of his strongest traits.

Though it's been a while since Quinn and Wagner have been on the same team, there's still plenty of respect and love between them. The two embraced when Wagner arrived at the team facility, and Wagner feels like he can be an extension of the coaching staff on the field.