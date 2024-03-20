Five things to know about Tyler Biadasz

The Washington Commanders began their work towards revamping their offensive line by signing former Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz. Here are five things to know about the newest leader of Washington's offensive front.
1. He was recruited as a defensive lineman.
Biadasz is known now for being a solid, starting-caliber offensive lineman in the NFL, but his football career actually started with taking down quarterbacks, rather than protecting them. He happened to be one of the best in Wisconsin at doing it, too.
Listed as a three-star prospect by ESPN, Biadasz had an exceptional high school career, recording 232 tackles with 19 sacks, 11 forced fumbles and three touchdowns. He was a First Team All-Central Wisconsin Conference player as a sophomore, junior and senior as a two-way player.
Biadasz's senior year put an exclamation point on his time with Amherst High School, posting 70 tackles, seven sacks, five forced fumbles and an interception. That was enough for him to receive the Tim Krumie Award for being the state's most outstanding defensive lineman in Wisconsin.
Biadasz wrapped up high school as the sixth-best prospect in the state, earning offers from teams like Illinois State, South Dakota State and Western Illinois. In the end, Biadasz chose to stay home and play for Wisconsin.
Take a look back at Tyler Biadasz's time with the Dallas Cowboys. (Photos via The Associated Press)
2. He was an instant fit at center for the Badgers.
Biadasz was making waves during Wisconsin's spring practice in 2017, although it wasn't how people originally thought based on his high school stats.
Biadasz, who redshirted the 2016 season, was undergoing a position change. The Wisconsin staff decided to bump him over to offense once he got on campus, and the 15 spring practices were his chance to show what he could do.
Biadasz was a natural at center, so much so that he was the starter for the final three practices.
"He is obviously smart enough to play center," former teammate Michael Deiter said of Biadasz. "Mentally he is ready for that. He has handled all that really well. And physically, the changes he has made to his body and his technique since the bowl game have been huge."
Biadasz showed former Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst that he "is not a guy who has many wasted moments," and after a strong stretch of spring practices, he was named the Badgers' starting center -- a position he held for the next three seasons. Biadasz started in 41 games, earning All-American and All-Big Ten honors. He was a unanimous First Team All-American in 2019 and also became the first player in school history to receive the Rimington Trophy for being the best center in college football.
3. His family owns a dairy farm.
It takes hard work to make a living as an NFL player, and for Biadasz, that was developed on a dairy farm. No, seriously.
The Biadasz Dairy Farm, located in Amherst, Wisconsin, encompasses 1,000 acres and is home to 850-900 head of cattle. Biadasz didn't live on the farm himself -- it was owned by his grandfather -- but he spent plenty of time working there with most of his family.
"My grandpa showed me how to milk cows, feed calves, stack hay bales and clean up the barn," Biadasz said. "It's always a mess but you develop good memories and good work ethic."
Truthfully, it was the time with his family that Biadasz loved most. He didn't have a passion for the 12-hour workdays, but he did like getting the time with his family and building experiences with them. What's more, he was able to use the lesson he learned on the football field.
"You have a hard day here, then you think about home -- Wow, they're not even done, they're not even halfway done,'" Biadasz said. "You have a two-hour practice, you're busting your butt the whole time, and I think I have that mentality that this might suck, but they're doing it all day."
4. He was an anchor for Dallas' offensive line.
Biadasz was a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys in 2020. He didn't get much of chance at being a starter as a rookie, although he did get four starts after Joe Looney was injured was injured only to be placed on Injured Reserve.
The reins were handed over to Biadasz in the 2021 season, and from that point on, he was a constant for Dallas' offensive line, starting in 49 of a possible 51 games.
Biadasz spent his entire tenure at Dallas playing center, and what was most impressive about him was how proficient he was at protecting the quarterback. He only allowed four sacks in 2,279 pass-blocking snaps, receiving a positive grade in all three of his seasons as a full-time starter. His best performance in 2023 came in the season finale against Washington, when he didn't allow a single pressure in the victory.
5. He's ready to be a leader in Washington.
Biadasz knows that Washington's offensive line is in need of a new direction. The position struggled all season long, allowing the second-most sacks in the NFL and dealing with multiple injuries to key starters.
But the 2024 season is supposed to serve as a refresher for the Burgundy & Gold, and Biadasz wants to help usher in that new era.
"Definitely leadership," Biadasz said when asked what he brings to the Commanders. "I've started a lot of games in my career, but also I've got great knowledge from the game itself."
Biadasz wants to help create a new culture on the offensive line. Of course, that's going to involve building chemistry on the field, but it starts with creating a bond outside of football. Once everyone arrives at the facility for the offseason workout program in April, he wants to meet all his new teammates, their path to making it in the NFL and figuring out their motivations.
When they're in the building, though, it's all business and improving their craft. He obviously has goals for himself, but he cares more about what the entire group can accomplish.
"[It's about] bringing this O-line together as a unit and running the football well," Biadasz said. "And having a great passing game and...all that great stuff. But right now, it's about team building and building chemistry and building a bond."