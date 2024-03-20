Five things to know about Tyler Biadasz

2. He was an instant fit at center for the Badgers.

Biadasz was making waves during Wisconsin's spring practice in 2017, although it wasn't how people originally thought based on his high school stats.

Biadasz, who redshirted the 2016 season, was undergoing a position change. The Wisconsin staff decided to bump him over to offense once he got on campus, and the 15 spring practices were his chance to show what he could do.

Biadasz was a natural at center, so much so that he was the starter for the final three practices.

"He is obviously smart enough to play center," former teammate Michael Deiter said of Biadasz. "Mentally he is ready for that. He has handled all that really well. And physically, the changes he has made to his body and his technique since the bowl game have been huge."