Five things to know about Marcus Mariota

The Washington Commanders have added a veteran to their quarterback room by signing Marcus Mariota. Here are five things to know about the Commanders' newest signal-caller.

1. He's one of the most decorated Oregon quarterbacks in school history.

Mariota arrived at Oregon after being a star athlete in Honolulu, winning state titles with Saint Louis School and being recognized as one of the best players in the state. After redshirting his first year, he was the first freshman to start for the Ducks in nearly two decades. Over the next three seasons, Mariota made his mark as one of the best players in school history.

Mariota's career started off strong, as he led the Ducks to a 12-record while throwing for 2,677 yards and winning the Fiesta Bowl over No. 5 Kansas State. With his dual-threat ability to hurt defenses with his arm as well as his legs, Mariota was a First Team All-Pac-12 selection and named the conference's Freshman Offensive Player of the Year.

Mariota continued to improve from there, throwing for 3,665 yards and 31 touchdowns with just four interceptions in the 2013 regular season, despite partially tearing his MCL. The Ducks collected another double-digit winning season and another bowl win, defeating Texas in the Alamo Bowl with 386 yards passing yards from Mariota.

The 2014 season was a masterclass by Mariota, as he took the Ducks to the College Football National Championship game after winning the Heisman Trophy for completing 68.3% of his passes for 4,454 yards and 42 touchdowns compared to just four interceptions.