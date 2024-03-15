Five things to know about Jeremy Chinn

2. He doesn't care where he plays...as long as he can make an impact.

Chinn has moved around a lot during his playing career. He got some snaps at running back playing for Fishers High School in Fishers, Indiana; he was a cornerback and safety for Southern Illinois; and he was listed as a linebacker as a rookie before playing strong and free safety.

All that movement proves two things: Chinn can be a versatile weapon for any defense, and he doesn't care where he plays if he can help his teammates.

"I just came in with a mindset -- you can use me wherever, as long as you're using me," **Chinn said back in 2021.**

Chinn's role on the Panthers' defense was always fluid because of the versatility he can add. It also helps that he showed his talent wherever they put him. After his impressive rookie year, he moved to safety and put up 107 tackles to go with five pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Former defensive coordinator Phil Snow told Chinn that he wouldn't even have a defined role.

"He really didn't have a position for me, whether it be linebacker or safety," Chinn said. "He actually kinda had like a flex position. So, he was like, 'You're gonna have to learn this position.' I was like, 'All right.' I didn't know what it was. I was like all right whatever it is, I'll be ready for it."