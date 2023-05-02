Five things to know about Ricky Stromberg

5. He's fired up to be a Commander.

Stromberg had an idea the Commanders were interested in him. He spoke with Travelle Wharton and Eric Bieniemy during his visit to the team facility, and he felt good about the interactions. Being drafted by them was still a surreal experience.

"I'm speechless," Stromberg told reporters that night. "Seriously cause like, this is just insane. It almost doesn't feel real. This is amazing. Definitely all glory to God. It's insane right now. My family is having a blast in there. I mean, this is awesome. This is amazing."

Stromberg felt a connection with the facility and team when he visited earlier this year. He loved the state of Virginia and the look of the facility. The draft is unpredictable, but Washington was a team he wanted to play for.

"When I was there when I was talking to him [Bieniemy], it just felt right," Stromberg said. "Talking to Coach Rivera, I went and had lunch with him, walked down and go have lunch with them. That was pretty cool. That was a really cool part. The whole visit was really well."

Now that he's officially a member of the team, he only has one goal in mind: help the team however he can.