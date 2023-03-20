Mock Draft Monday | Here's who FOX Sports has the Commanders taking in the first round

Jones, a former five-star recruit from Lithonia, Georgia, only had a handful of starts during his time at Georgia. He was the Bulldogs' left tackle in the final four games of the 2021 season, earning freshman All-SEC honors in the process, and he held onto the job in 2022, starting all 15 games and getting a First Team All-SEC selection on the way to a national championship run.

In that limited time, however, Jones has shown that he is one of the top tackles in the country. ESPN's Mel Kiper has him ranked third among all tackles on his big board, and Todd McShay has him as the third offensive lineman taken in his latest mock draft.

"Speed at the position actually translates to success in the NFL," McShay wrote. "He might have just 19 starts under his belt, but Jones displays a lot of the traits that NFL scouts want to see in an offensive tackle: quick feet, upper-body power, range and snap on initial contact."

Those traits show up the most in pass protection. Jones earned a pass-blocking grade of 84.1 (fourth in the SEC) from Pro Football Focus for allowing just nine pressures and zero sacks on 933 pass-blocking snaps in 2022. The impressive part? Jones was that effective with his frame and technique in what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein called “the developmental phase.”