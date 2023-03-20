News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who FOX Sports has the Commanders taking in the first round

Mar 20, 2023 at 12:53 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Screen Shot 2023-03-20 at 4.20.54 PM

We're heading into the fourth season of the Ron Rivera era, and the Washington Commanders have a pristine opportunity to strengthen their roster.

In his first season as Washington's head coach, Rivera took Chase Young, who became the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year, with the No. 2 overall pick. The next season, he drafted Jamin Davis with the No. 19 overall pick, and the former Kentucky Wildcat showed promise in his first season. And last year, the Commanders took Jahan Dotson, who wasted no time in becoming a valuable member of the Commanders' receiving corps.

Now, the Commanders have the No. 16 overall pick, and analysts are predicting them to go with a plethora of positions, from offensive line to cornerback and linebacker, at that spot.

In anticipation for that selection, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert each week and delve into how that player would fit with Washington. Here are the players we have covered so far:

Next, we're sticking with the offensive line and highlighting one of the best tackle prospects in the SEC.

Broderick Jones, T, Georgia

Running a sub-5.0 40 is expected for most positions at the NFL Scouting Combine, but it's a far rarer occurrence for offensive linemen.

Of the 51 offensive linemen who ran the 40-yard dash in Indianapolis, only five finished with a time below five seconds. Georgia tackle Broderick Jones was among them and led all centers, guards and tackles with a 4.97.

"That's a smooth, easy run," said the NFL Network commentator as Jones breezed through the drill.

Jones made a lot of things look easy during his week at the combine. His athleticism, production and total score all ranked in the top three for the tackle position. Add all that to some solid size metrics (he was measured at 6-foot-5 and weighed at 311 pounds), and it's no wonder he is considered a first-round pick. In a joint mock draft last week, FOX Sports' David Helman and Carmen Vitali had the Commanders adding that talent to their offensive front.

"It makes sense that the Commanders want to upgrade their offensive line, especially if they wind up starting a young quarterback in 2023," wrote Vitali and Helman. "They technically have bigger needs on the line than left tackle, but Jones is talented enough that it shouldn't matter."

Related Links

Jones, a former five-star recruit from Lithonia, Georgia, only had a handful of starts during his time at Georgia. He was the Bulldogs' left tackle in the final four games of the 2021 season, earning freshman All-SEC honors in the process, and he held onto the job in 2022, starting all 15 games and getting a First Team All-SEC selection on the way to a national championship run.

In that limited time, however, Jones has shown that he is one of the top tackles in the country. ESPN's Mel Kiper has him ranked third among all tackles on his big board, and Todd McShay has him as the third offensive lineman taken in his latest mock draft.

"Speed at the position actually translates to success in the NFL," McShay wrote. "He might have just 19 starts under his belt, but Jones displays a lot of the traits that NFL scouts want to see in an offensive tackle: quick feet, upper-body power, range and snap on initial contact."

Those traits show up the most in pass protection. Jones earned a pass-blocking grade of 84.1 (fourth in the SEC) from Pro Football Focus for allowing just nine pressures and zero sacks on 933 pass-blocking snaps in 2022. The impressive part? Jones was that effective with his frame and technique in what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein called “the developmental phase.”

"Jones is very talented at working into space and landing a block to help spring the running game," Zierlein wrote. "He has the nimble feet to mirror or recover against the rush. Jones isn't a finished product, but the physical and athletic gifts allow for a projection as a good, long-time starter."

Zierlein noted that Jones' punch needs to improve. That will be a point of emphasis for him, especially against quicker, more agile NFL defensive ends who will pounce on any hesitation from tackles. But Jones is already working on that part of his skill set, judging by what he did at Georgia's pro day, and it looks like he has made some improvements.

Washington clearly needed help at offensive line last season, and they have already addressed the group with veterans like Andrew Wylie and Nick Gates. Neither acquisition hints at the Commanders being done bolstering the group.

If Washington does end up taking Jones with the No. 16 pick, it could get a foundational piece to the offensive line for the foreseeable future.

"He could either be a Day 1 starter on the left side or begin his career at right tackle," wrote Helman and Vitali. "Regardless, it's a clear upgrade and a step in the right direction."

Related Content

news

Jamin Davis' trip to Okinawa deepened his appreciation for service members

Davis took a trip to Okinawa, Japan, on March 11 to spend time with the marines stationed at Camp Hansen and host a football camp at Kadena Air Base.

news

Five things to know about OL Andrew Wylie

The Washington Commanders have added starting experience to their offensive line by bringing in Andrew Wylie from the Kansas City Chiefs. Here are five things to know about one of the team's newest offensive players.

news

Wake Up Washington | Pro days and free agency updates

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, March 20, 2023.

news

Pro Day watch: Adetomiwa Adebawore's stock continues to rise

Commanders.com will be breaking down who stood out during their pro days. This week, there were several first-round picks and combine stars who further cemented the likelihood of being some of the first players off the board.

news

Five things to know about QB Jacoby Brissett

The Washington Commanders have added veteran leadership to their quarterback room by signing Jacoby Brissett. Here are five things to know about the new signal-caller.

news

Commanders sign DL Abdullah Anderson

The Commanders have announced the following roster move on Friday.

news

Wake Up Washington | Free Agency recap

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, March 17, 2023.

news

Commanders sign LB Cody Barton

Barton (6-2, 237) is entering his fifth NFL season after originally being selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round (88th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. In his career, Barton has played a total of 65 games with 16 starts and recorded a total of 194 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions.

news

Inside Andrew Wylie's transition to offensive tackle

Wylie has played right tackle for the past two years and is eager to get back to being in Eric Bieniemy's system.

news

Commanders sign OL Nick Gates

Gates (6-6, 318) is a four-year NFL veteran who entered the league as an undrafted free agent and signed with the New York Giants in 2018. He has appeared in 34 career regular season games with 21 starts, 17 at center, two at right tackle, one at left guard and one at right guard.

news

Commanders sign OL Andrew Wylie

Wylie (6-5, 304) is a five-year NFL veteran who entered the league as an undrafted free agent and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018. He has appeared in 71 career regular season games with 59 starts. He has helped lead Kansas City in the playoffs in each of his five years with the club including five AFC West division championships, three AFC Conference Championships and two Super Bowls (LIV, LVII).

Advertising