Pro Day watch: Adetomiwa Adebawore's stock continues to rise

Smith declined to participate in all but the bench press at the combine (he led all defensive tackles with 34 reps), so there was curiosity about how he would look in other drills during Michigan's pro day on March 17. Smith did not run the 40, but he did post a 29.5-inch vertical and an 8-foot-11 broad jump, both of which would have been top 10 metrics in Indianapolis. Despite only having one sack in three seasons at Michigan, he said that most scouts are asking about his abilities as a pass-rusher. Perhaps with the right coaching, that part of his skill set can improve.