Five things to know about QB coach Tavita Pritchard

5. He fits in with Eric Bieniemy's vision for the offense.

One of the benefits that Eric Bieniemy got from being named the assistant head coach/offensive coordinator was to have a bigger say in the offensive staff, and Pritchard was one of the first names that came up when it was reported that Bieniemy was looking to add new people to his staff.

It did not take long for head coach Ron Rivera to see why Bieniemy was so interested in hiring Pritchard.

"He's been in one place for a long time, but it's been a pro style type of offense," Rivera said at the combine. "He and Eric have had a relationship, I think, for the last ten years. So, they're very familiar with each other and you see it when we brought Tavita in and sat down. I visited with him and interviewed him and then listened to his philosophies on football and his ideas and stuff. I could see why he and Eric are very similar."

Rivera did not go into much detail about those similarities, but based on what we know about Bieniemy, we can get a glimpse of what Pritchard is like as a coach. Bieniemy values results, attention to details and a desire to finish plays.