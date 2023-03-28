Top takeaways from Martin Mayhew's press conference at league owners meetings

Washington Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew addressed a small group of reporters at the league owners meetings in Phoenix, Arizona, yesterday. Here are some of the top takeaways from his press conference.

1. He's still excited about Sam Howell.

Mayhew continued to get peppered with questions about the team's decision to give Sam Howell "every opportunity" to be the starting quarterback, and through all the inquiries about Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (note: he confirmed the Commanders will not try to acquire the Pro Bowler and former MVP), he reiterated the team's plans to stick with the quarterbacks on their roster.

"I would say we've been very impressed with Sam Howell from start to finish," Mayhew said. "I know the fans and you guys saw one game, but we saw Sam throughout his college career."

Many others outside of the organization have pointed out that Howell only has a handful of live reps, making them wary of putting so much faith in someone with a limited sample size. Mayhew, however, is happy with Howell "exactly where he is." He prepared every week like he was going to play during his rookie season, and considering that he did beat a playoff team in his first start, Mayhew doesn't view him as a developmental player.

And the Commanders' evaluation of Howell goes beyond his rookie year. They have been impressed with him since they first saw him throw at Dyami Brown’s pro day in 2021. Howell still has to compete, but there is no doubt from Mayhew that he can win the job outright.