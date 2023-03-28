Top takeaways from Ron Rivera's press conference at the league owners meetings

4. Washington is exploring "every avenue" in the draft.

The Commanders have some areas that analysts consider to be needs, from cornerback to offensive line and linebacker. Washington could address any of those positions with the No. 16 overall pick in April, but Rivera believes they have more flexibility with the roster.

"We have to look at every avenue and look at every opportunity," he said.

Outside of retaining Daron Payne, the Commanders did not make any "splash" moves in free agency, choosing instead to make functional signings and bring in players who can compete. Those moves might not have made waves, but they did give Washington the ability to pursue the best player available when their time arrives in the draft.

That includes the quarterback position, although Rivera has not started his own work on evaluating this year's class yet. It depends on how the 15 picks in front of them shake out, but if one of the quarterbacks with a first-round grade were to fall to them, it sounds like Rivera would at least consider taking him.