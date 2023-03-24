News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Five things to know about OL Nick Gates

Mar 24, 2023 at 02:37 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Screen Shot 2023-03-24 at 2.30.09 PM

The Washington Commanders have added another center to their offensive line by signing Nick Gates. Here are five things you need to know about one of the newest additions to the Commanders' roster.

1. He persevered through seven surgeries.

There was a time when Gates' future in football was murky at best. Gates, who had established himself as the Giants' starting center in 2020, suffered a season-ending leg injury during their Week 2 primetime game against Washington in 2021. That started a 410-day journey that Gates was not always sure he would complete.

"There were some points where I thought I was going to retire," Gates said during his introductory press conference.

Gates had broken his tibia and fibula in his left leg – orthopedic trauma surgeon Dr. David Helfet called it a "high energy injury" because the leg was broken in several places – and within 12 hours, he underwent surgery to have his leg realigned. But that was not the end of it; he had to get surgery again because of swelling in his leg. The surgery required the incision to remain open while the swelling went down, and Gates' days after that were filled with more surgeries and eventually a skin graft to cover the wound.

Almost six months later, Gates had to deal with another surgery for an infection in his tibia that involved doctors taking out the hardware keeping his leg together. After that, Gates started to see more progress. He went from walking to running, and from that point, he started running agility drills.

Gates started the 2022 season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, but he was activated on Oct. 26. He ran out of the tunnel with his teammates for a road game against the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 30, and he cleared the way for Saquon Barkley on a one-yard touchdown.

"I get the chills just thinking about it," Gates said.

You can see more on Gates' road to recovery on the Giants' YouTube channel, HERE.

2. He had a strong career at Nebraska.

Prior to joining the NFL as an undrafted free agent, Gates spent his college career at the University of Nebraska, and the Las Vegas native was a mainstay on the Huskers' offensive line.

Gates earned the job as Nebraska's starting right tackle as a redshirt freshman, and over the course of three seasons, he was one of the most consistent players for the offense with 35 starts, 25 of which were at left tackle. That streak was the longest by a Huskers left tackle since 2001.

Gates got a slow of recognition for his performance at Nebraska. He received Big Ten All-Freshman honors from ESPN, and he was an Honorable Mention and Third Team All-Big Ten selection during his last two seasons as a starter.

Related Links

3. He gives back to the community.

Gates did not just help the Huskers' offense during his time at Nebraska; he also made a strong impact in the community.

Gates received two honors during his time at Nebraska for his dedication to citizenship in the state. The first was the brook Berringer Citizenship Team, which recognizes players on Nebraska's campus who have completed six or more service projects during the school year. Gates was one of less than 100 Nebraska students selected in 2016 and 2017.

The second was the Tom Osbourne Citizenship Team, which was created to recognize the community efforts of Nebraska student athletes. Nebraska student athletes must complete at least six community service/leadership projects in the school year.

That dedication continued into his professional career, as he chose to support the Court Appointed Social Advocates (CASA), which advocates for neglected and abused children.

4. He has experience playing multiple spots on the offensive line.

Washington likes to bring in offensive linemen who can play at multiple positions, and Gates easily fits that description.

Gates' snap count dramatically favors the center position, but over the last four seasons, he has played at every spot on the offensive line except for left tackle. As a rookie, Gates played at right guard as well as right tackle, and while he was mostly a reserve player, his grades in overall offense (77), run-blocking (75.9) and pass-blocking (71.5) were the best of his career.

It took some time for Gates to get reacclimated to playing in games during the 2022 after recovering from his injury, but there were moments that showed he was making progress. He played left guard and center in the final 10 games of the season, and both of his best grades in pass-blocking (81.7 and 80.7) came as the Giants' starting left guard.

5. He loves playing center.

Gates will play wherever Washington needs him, but he signed with Washington under the belief that he will mostly be playing center. That suits him just fine, because that is where Gates feels most comfortable.

There's a reason for that, too: Gates likes being the one in charge.

"I like being in control of everything, making all the calls and telling everyone what to do," Gates said. "It holds me accountable just because you gotta know everything, and you gotta make sure everybody's on the same page."

The Commanders needed help on the entire offensive line last season, but that was most clear at center. The team believes it is clear that position is a need, and they began the offseason with a plan to upgrade the position.

Based on how the position has fared the last two seasons, there is a good chance Washington will need Gates at some point in 2023. He might not be the starter, but having someone with starting experience is a solid backup plan.

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Honoring a legendary trainer

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, March 24, 2023.

news

Bubba Tyer to receive Award of Excellence from Hall of Fame for 37 years with Washington

Tyer oversaw five Super Bowl appearances and three championship teams. He worked with Hall of Famers like Darrell Green, Art Monk, Russ Grimm and John Riggins among several other notable Washington players.

news

Commanders sign OT Trent Scott

Scott, an undrafted free agent out of Grambling State in 2018, has played in 61 games with 20 starts. Over the course of his career, Scott has spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers and Steelers. He as experience playing right guard, left tackle and right tackle.

news

Kiper: Sam Howell 'has the talent' to be starting QB

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper has confidence in Howell's ability heading into the 2023 season.

news

Washington Commanders announce auditions for 2023 marching band

Single-day auditions will take place on Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16.

news

5 things to know about CB Cameron Dantzler Sr.

The Washington Commanders have added depth to their cornerback room by claiming Cameron Dantzler Sr. off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings. Here are five things to know about Washington's newest defensive back.

news

Here's which jersey numbers all the Commanders' free agents will wear in 2023

The numbers for all the Commanders' current free agent acquisitions have been assigned. Here's a breakdown for each player.

news

Wake Up Washington | Pokemon cards and ranching

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

news

Commanders 2023 Mock Draft Madness 5.0

Check out a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft (as of March 21).

news

Five things to know about LB Cody Barton

The Washington Commanders have added to their linebacker room by signing Cody Barton from the Seattle Seahawks. Here are five things to know about one of the newest members of the defense.

news

Significant others of Commanders players discuss their jobs and passions

In honor of Women's History Month, here is a deeper look at some of the career paths of these women and what they enjoy most about their field of work.

Advertising