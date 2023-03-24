Five things to know about OL Nick Gates

The Washington Commanders have added another center to their offensive line by signing Nick Gates. Here are five things you need to know about one of the newest additions to the Commanders' roster.

1. He persevered through seven surgeries.

There was a time when Gates' future in football was murky at best. Gates, who had established himself as the Giants' starting center in 2020, suffered a season-ending leg injury during their Week 2 primetime game against Washington in 2021. That started a 410-day journey that Gates was not always sure he would complete.

"There were some points where I thought I was going to retire," Gates said during his introductory press conference.

Gates had broken his tibia and fibula in his left leg – orthopedic trauma surgeon Dr. David Helfet called it a "high energy injury" because the leg was broken in several places – and within 12 hours, he underwent surgery to have his leg realigned. But that was not the end of it; he had to get surgery again because of swelling in his leg. The surgery required the incision to remain open while the swelling went down, and Gates' days after that were filled with more surgeries and eventually a skin graft to cover the wound.

Almost six months later, Gates had to deal with another surgery for an infection in his tibia that involved doctors taking out the hardware keeping his leg together. After that, Gates started to see more progress. He went from walking to running, and from that point, he started running agility drills.

Gates started the 2022 season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, but he was activated on Oct. 26. He ran out of the tunnel with his teammates for a road game against the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 30, and he cleared the way for Saquon Barkley on a one-yard touchdown.

"I get the chills just thinking about it," Gates said.