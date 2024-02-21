Five things to know about running game coordinator/RBs coach Anthony Lynn

5. He's going to be an important resource for Kliff Kingsbury.

Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury made it a point to bring in coaches with diverse backgrounds to put together Washington's new scheme. It's going to be a collaborative effort, with each coach bringing something different to the system.

Other than Kingsbury himself, Lynn is the only other person on the offensive side of the ball to have experience as a head coach, and Kingsbury knows how valuable that will be for him.

"To have a guy like that, a football mind like that, a leader like that, is huge for us," Kingsbury said.

Aside from having an extensive track record with running backs, Lynn is also one of the most experienced coaches on the staff. He's seen the league change from teams leaning on strong running games to relying more on receivers, but he's still found ways to get the most out of his players. And while Kingsbury will be the one calling the shots on offense, he's excited to have Lynn around to add his expertise to the scheme.