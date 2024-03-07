Five things to know about senior defensive assistant John Pagano

Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. held a fiery press conference when he first joined the team, saying that he's going to coach a "run and hit" unit that is going to prioritize taking away the football. The style isn't going to be for everyone, he said, but it will be a successful strategy.

"That's our motto," Pagano said. "Ball is life. We run to the football. Everything that has been taught to us, what [head coach Dan Quinn] preaches...is not is the ball is life, but it's that 'see ball, get ball' mentality. You have to have that, and Joe said it best. That's our identity. That's what we want our identity to be. That's what you have to have to play defense. You have to create an identity, and it's getting 11 guys hunting that ball down. That's what it's all about."