Sam Howell shows encouraging signs of growth in loss

Let's get things straight here: Sam Howell does not believe in moral victories.

Like the rest of the Washington Commanders, Howell was in a somber mood as he addressed reporters after the 34-31 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Nevermind that he finished the day completing 71% of his passes and accounting for 330 total yards, a complete turnaround from what he put on the field against the Buffalo Bills a week ago. The fact remains that it wasn't good enough to get a win over last year's NFC champion, and he must live with that as he prepares for Thursday Night Football against the Chicago Bears.

No one's here to argue with Howell; individual performances are either magnified or diminished by the outcome of a game. However, there is a difference between short- and long-term success, and in terms of Howell's development, the moxie and poise he showed after what was the worst game of his career so far is a promising sign for his future.

"It was a hell of a performance by Sam," said coach Ron Rivera. "He bounced back. He learned from last week. He grew and he got better. It was reflected in the way he played. It was reflected in the way he led our offense."

Howell said he didn't feel any added pressure in the days leading up to Sunday's game, but there were questions – some justifiable -- from outside analysts after throwing four interceptions in the 38-3 loss to the Bills. Many of the traits that Washington likes about Howell -- his poise, ball placement and decision-making -- were either absent or missing from the Week 3 matchup. It was a reminder that Howell, while talented and exciting, is still learning how to be an NFL quarterback.

Howell wasn't keen on using that as an excuse.