Notes & Quotes from Ron Rivera's press conference following Washington's OT loss

-- As Rivera alluded at the start of his press conference, Howell performed much better compared to Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills. He accounted for 330 total yards and completed 71% of his passes, which even in defeat is an encouraging sign. Among the things that stood out to Rivera was how quickly he got rid of the ball. He had a strong grasp of what the Eagles' defense was trying to do to him, and his consistency showed up often.

-- It was also not a surprise to Rivera that Howell played well.

"I was expecting Sam to play well. He's a very resilient, very tough-minded young man. He bounces back very well at a lot of things. With him, you're going to have some really good positive...moments, there's going to be some tough moments, there really are, but there's going to be some really good moments as well. So yesterday was a sampling of a pretty good moment."

-- As has been said countless times by now, the Commanders played well but did not feel as if there was a moral victory on Sunday. Rivera said that people have told him impressed they were with the Commanders hanging with the Eagles, but his response is, "Hell, we didn't win."