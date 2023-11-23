Five things to know about the Dallas Cowboys

2. A questionable CeeDee Lamb.

The Commanders have had problems with No. 1 receivers this season. They'll see one of this year's best pass-catchers on Thanksgiving in CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb has been the catalyst for the Cowboys' fifth-ranked passing offense. With a catch rate of 77.9%, he's on a tear unlike any other point in his professional career with 74 catches on 95 targets. He's hit the 100-yard mark in four of his last five games, including 191 on 11 catches against the Eagles. He's on pace to hit career highs in every major statistical category for a receiver.

Lamb is going to be a problem for the Commanders that they desperately need to solve. They lead the league in explosive plays, and they have allowed a receiver to eclipse 100 yards in six of 11 games.

If the Commanders, who have the third worst passing defense in the league, want to stop Lamb from carving them up on Thanksgiving, improving communication in the secondary will be paramount. Lapses in that area have been one of group's biggest issues with examples being the 40-yard touchdown by Darius Slayton last week and several others that won't get mentioned here to prevent driving that point home even further. At this point, we get it.