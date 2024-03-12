Five things to know about Zach Ertz

3. He's one of the best tight ends (and pass-catchers) in Eagles history.

Ertz was traded to the Arizona Cardinals by the Eagles in 2021, ending a nine-year run in Philadelphia. Being traded and moved around the NFL is part of the business, but Ertz left a lasting mark on the Eagles franchise.

Ertz's stint in Philadelphia ended with him being not just one of the team's best tight ends, but also one of the best pass-catchers. He accounted for 6,267 yards with the Eagles, the second-most for a tight end and fifth-most in franchise history. He had 868 targets, which according to Pro Football Reference is the most by any Eagles player, and 579 receptions -- second only to Hall of Fame receiver Harold Carmichael.

When it comes to touchdowns, Ertz is among the best Eagles players in that regard, too. His 38 scores are seventh in the league ahead of players like Jeremy Maclin and DeSean Jackson.