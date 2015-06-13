Flashback: An Agonizing Loss to Patriots

Jurgy led most first-team practice drills that week at Redskin Park, and reporters became inquisitive about whether a change was in the works. Allen was guarded when it came to the press, and the questioning made him testy. He barred the media from practice and didn't publicly announced a quarterback switch.

But on game day, Jurgensen was introduced at RFK Stadium as the starter, marking another chapter in the Jurgensen-Kilmer duel, the Redskins' first true quarterback controversy of the NFL's modern era.

The Redskins beat the Eagles, 14-0, as Jurgy completed all seven of his passes in the second half and 14 of 24 overall for 237 yards and a touchdown.

Jurgensen started two more games, wins over the Cowboys and Cardinals, before suffering an Achilles tendon injury against the Giants that sidelined him for the season.

Kilmer shuffled back in and led the Redskins to an 11-3 record, an NFC East title and an appearance in their first Super Bowl ever.