Flashback: Coleman Defied the Odds







The Redskins brought in players to challenge Coleman for his position, but it would have been foolish to part ways.

Equipped with 4.4 speed in the 40, Coleman tallied 56.5 sacks, the team's fourth-highest all-time total, and intercepted 17 passes, while becoming regarded as one of the top coverage linebackers of his day.

Coleman also posted 15 fumble recoveries, 1,009 tackles (653 solo) and three touchdowns.

He played in 216 games, a team record until legendary cornerback Darrell Green broke it in 1997, and is one of only three Redskins to play at least 16 seasons with the franchise, along with quarterback Sammy Baugh (16) and Green (20).

Coleman was named to the Redskins 70 Greatest team that coincided with the franchise's 70th anniversary in 2002.

"That was one of the greatest accolades I've ever received," he said. "To be listed among those players, I will always cherish that. That means a whole lot to me."

Coleman said he never dreamed he would play 16 seasons in the NFL. Most scouts thought he wouldn't play one day.

He came from a NAIA school, the University of Central Arkansas, where the 210-pounder played safety his first three years before being converted to a linebacker as a senior.

He set a school record with 22 interceptions and became the first player from Central Arkansas drafted in the NFL when the Redskins chose him in the 11th of 12 rounds in 1979 with the 289th overall selection. (The draft now consists of seven rounds.)

Although Coleman was picked so late, then-Redskins General Manager Bobby Beathard knew the rookie was beaming with potential.

"The first time I saw him, I was with eight other scouts," Beathard once said. "I couldn't stop watching him, but I just had to hope no one saw my interest in him. He just looked like a linebacker to me. He had big legs, he could run, he was smart and he was from a great system."

The Redskins positioned Coleman as an outside linebacker and teamed him with middle linebacker Neal Olkewicz and fellow outside linebacker Rich Milot, two other unheralded rookies who arrived in 1979.

The trio became known as "The Three Musketeers." Olkewicz would also be named to the 70 Greatest team.

Meanwhile, Coleman latched on to a strenuous workout plan in order to increase his size, speed and strength. Players and coaches were in awe of his vast physical ability.