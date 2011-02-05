Flashback: Redskins Batter Bills to Win Super Bowl XXVI







Super Bowl XXVI was the second played in a northern city. That put it in the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, the home of the Minnesota Vikings.

Climate-controlled conditions should have favored the up-tempo attack of the Bills, but the Redskins were too good, too deep, much bigger and way better defensively.

The Redskins finished 14-2 during the regular season. The two defeats were by a total of five points. The Redskins scored 485 points and allowed only 224. Their defense picked off 27 passes and they sacked enemy passers 50 times. The offensive line allowed only nine sacks.

The Super Bowl started badly for the Bills.

Running back Thurman Thomas could not locate his helmet and missed the first two plays from scrimmage, both of which were runs. He'd have been a welcome presence, having led the AFC with 1,407 rushing yards.

The Redskins were also incensed over comments made by Bills defensive line coach Chuck Dickerson.

Dickerson, a loud, large and laugh-a-minute guy, loved nothing (except maybe pasta) as much as a microphone. He made a series of comments about the Redskins' offensive linemen, taking the Hogs' references a bit further than maybe he should have.

He referred to Joe Jacoby as "a Neanderthal who probably kicks dogs in his neighborhood." Jeff Bostic, he suggested, was "somewhere eating grease right now." He said Jim Lachey was a "310-pound ballerina."

He was kidding but the Redskins used the bulletin board material to fire themselves up.

They built a 17-0 lead, stretched it to 24-0 just 16 seconds into the third quarter and cruised home. Gary Clark finished with seven catches for 114 yards and Art Monk nearly matched him, catching seven for 113. The Redskins outgained Buffalo 417-283. Ricky Ervins led all rushers with 72 yards.

Bills coach Marv Levy fired Dickerson shortly thereafter. Dickerson then became a Buffalo radio personality and gadfly, endlessly goading Levy and the Bills. At one point, the erudite Levy would say this of Dickerson: "He's been fired more times than a Civil War cannon."

Good one, Marv.

Gibbs coached only one more season, going 9-7 in 1992 and being ousted in the divisional round of the playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers. He retired, citing health concerns, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1996.