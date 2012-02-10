Flashback: Redskins' First Season In D.C.





It was a time when Redskins-mania consumed the nation's capital.

Democrats and Republicans alike bled burgundy and gold, and the fight song, "Hail to the Redskins," became embedded in the city's culture.

Anyone unable to speak intelligently on a Monday morning about a Redskin game, as Washington Post sportswriter Shirley Povich put it, was an "unbearable dolt."

The NFL was in its formative years, and the Redskins stood out as giants.

From 1937, their inaugural year in Washington, until 1945, they amassed a magnificent 70-27-5 record. The nine-season span featured five NFL championship game appearances and two league titles.

Think of a blockbuster hit.

The Redskins picked a sensational way to debut in Washington after playing five seasons in Boston. After going 8-3 in 1937 to win the NFL Eastern Division, they upended the Chicago Bears in the championship game, 28-21.

To this day, the Redskins are one of only two teams in NFL history to capture a championship in the first season after relocating to another city. The Chicago Staleys won the title in 1921 after moving from Decatur, Ill. (They became the Bears in 1922.)

If a football player lacked a thick skin, literally and figuratively, Chicago's Wrigley Field wasn't the place to be in the championship game on Dec. 12, 1937.

The Redskins and Bears pounded each other in 15-degree temperatures on a frozen field draped with ice and snow. Although both teams wore rubber-soled basketball sneakers to combat the slippery surface, the brutal ground conditions left one player after another cut, bloodied, dazed and staggering.

One such player was Redskins quarterback Sammy Baugh, who could barely walk near game's end.

Even so, the rookie was nothing but spectacular. He completed 17 of 34 passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns -- unfathomable numbers in those days -- and carried Washington to victory.

A headline in the *Washington Evening Star *read: "Baugh's Bewildering Passes Put Redskins Atop Pro Grid World."

"I never saw so much blood after a ball game in my life," Baugh said years later. "Every time you hit the frozen ground, you landed on little pebbles, [and] you'd get scraped, and you'd be bleeding. It was a terrible day to play.

"Your footwork was bad. You'd try to turn, and you'd slide and couldn't keep your balance very well on that icy ground. It was the worst game I ever played in terms of the conditions. They were bad."

Washington's win was all the more amazing given that the Bears had steamrolled over their 1937 opponents to clinch the Western Division with two games left, while the Redskins once appeared close to falling out of contention for the Eastern Division title.

The Bears' offense revolved around a grind-it-out, power running game led by 6-2, 238-pound ironman fullback Bronko Nagurski and halfback Jack Manders, the NFL's leading scorer with 69 points. Washington's offense, by contrast, relied on versatility, quickness and speed.

The lead changed hands four times in the championship.

The Redskins struck early when running back Cliff Battles scored on a 7-yard reverse. Chicago responded with two touchdowns later in the first period. Bob Masterson passed 53 yards to Edgar "Eggs" Manske to help set up Manders' 10-yard scoring run.

After Baugh threw an interception, Masterson tossed a 38-yard scoring pass to Manders, and Chicago led, 14-7.

Early in the second quarter, Baugh banged a knee and left the game. But the score hadn't changed when he returned just after halftime to enthusiastic cheers from the 3,000 Redskins fans who braved the frigid temperatures.