News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

For Brunell, End Isn't Near

Nov 17, 2004 at 12:24 PM

During a media gathering in the Redskins' locker room on Wednesday, 11-year NFL veteran Mark Brunell was asked if he thought he might have played in his last game.

"No, I don't think so," Brunell replied. "I feel real good about how I can play. It hasn't worked out these first nine games. I still have a lot of confidence and I've had a lot of success in this league. My body feels good. It's always one week at a time, one season at a time."

At the age of 34, Brunell has struggled to direct the Redskins passing offense in the first nine weeks of the season. Patrick Ramsey takes over in this Sunday's game against Philadelphia.

"Right now, going into this week, I'm the backup," Brunell said. "That's my role and I will have a good attitude. We'll see where this goes."

Head coach Joe Gibbs said he envisioned Brunell being a part of the team for years.

"His role for the Redskins, and what it is going to amount to, we're going to find out over the next several years," Gibbs said. "Certainly I don't think he is the only person who is keeping us from moving the ball well on offense. We have a little bit of everything going on here. We're going to continue to work through it."

Brunell will serve as backup to Ramsey and Tim Hasselbeck will remain as the third quarterback. Brunell completed 118-of-237 passes for 1,194 yards this season, with seven touchdowns and six interceptions. He struggled in last Sunday's game against the Bengals, completing just 1-of-8 passes for six yards. He was replaced by Ramsey in the second quarter.

