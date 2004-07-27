For Coles, Time to Pick Up Pace

Wide receiver Laveranues Coles said Tuesday that he has a firm grasp of Joe Gibbs' offense and is ready to get into the flow of training camp.

Coles is entering his second season as a Redskin after recording 82 catches for 1,204 yards and six touchdowns.

"We're trying to pick up speed now and guys are starting to move better," he said. "I think we have an understanding of the offense and what we have to do."

The Redskins' passing game has been a focus in the team's practice sessions this week. It's important for the offensive skill players to be on the same page--and the more time they have to work together, the better.

"Coach brought us in a few days early so that we can get out timing going and get better as a receiving unit," Coles said. "Quarterbacks are going to be very important to this offense. Coach Gibbs is a run-happy coach, but when we do throw the ball, we have to be precise and have our timing down."

Coles, who earned a trip to the Pro Bowl last season, said his right toe feels "fine" now. It's been more than 10 months since he suffered a hairline fracture in the toe during a game against Atlanta. He played through the injury all season and still managed to start all 16 games.

The discomfort in the toe has lingered into the offseason, however. He told reporters on Tuesday that he still feels some pain when he is forced to plant his right foot and cut in a different direction. But he's confident it won't hinder him when it's time to play a game.