For Commanders' equipment staff, gearing up for a successful season goes beyond uniform fits and cleat sizes  

The impact of the across-league equipment team relationships also shows up meaningfully in the routine components of the NFL world. When a new player joins the Commanders, for example, initiative taken by the equipment team can get the chapter in Washington started off on an exciting and welcoming foot.

"If a guy comes over from another team, we'll make sure to get their information from that team's equipment staff. And the whole point of that is creating an environment where they feel well taken care of right off the bat," Brooks explained. "A player coming in and already having all his sized stuff in his locker is very different from going up and asking a player, 'Hey man, what size do you wear?' And of course, you can still have those dialogues, but it's cool for them to walk in and have a whole locker set up. It says, 'You already have a place here.'"

In this way, the equipment staff are teammates to the players. They have to listen and care about each other on a personal level. What they must lean on most to be partners in success cannot be inventoried or ordered; It's traits like thoughtfulness, respect and passion.

These in combination with the staff's many hard skills from sewing to sorting support the Commanders' ultimate goal: winning. Just like the guys in uniform, there is perhaps no experience for the equipment team that brings more gratitude for the work they get to do than a victorious gameday.