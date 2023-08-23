Practice notes, 8/23 | Commanders begin prep for final preseason game

The Washington Commanders were back on the practice field on Wednesday for the first time since their preseason win over the Baltimore Ravens. It was a mostly light day, as the team dressed in shells to begin preparations for their final preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but there were still a few highlights on the field as well as some useful insights from Ron Rivera and Eric Bieniemy’s press conferences.

Let's take a look at what happened during practice.

-- We'll start off with Rivera's press conference, when the head coach provided updates on several of the Commanders' injured players. Rivera confirmed that Terry McLaurin's X-rays on his toe were negative, and the team would "get him off his feet" for the next few days before getting him ready for next week. Logan Thomas began sideline work today, which Rivera said is a positive step for the tight end. Chase Young has a doctor's appointment later this week, but things are looking positive. Young also participated in team drills today, which is another encouraging sign towards his progress.