Practice notes, 8/24 | Del Rio impressed with Quan Martin's progress

-- Next will be the culmination of a difficult but important process for the Commanders: trimming the roster down from 90 players to 53. The decision will have several layers, starting with the coaches discussing every player currently on the roster and what they can add to the team. After that, Rivera and the coordinators will sit down with Martin Mayhew and Marty Hurney to get their perspective, and then they will give a number of players they want at each position.

"What usually happens is you usually start with a high number on each position and whittle it down," Rivera said. "As an example, and this is not the number, but let's say you start with offensive line and you say we got 14 guys that should make it. Then, you sit there and go, 'This guy...maybe not, but is he practice squad eligible, or is he a good candidate for it?' Then, we'll move those guys...into this practice squad spot, and then we'll go to the next position."