'He's so polished': Dotson quickly becoming one of Howell's favorite targets

And Howell is giving him chances to be a more potent offensive weapon. That was the case against the Ravens, when the Commanders had the chance to score with 1:34 left before halftime. Howell targeted Dotson five straight times, starting with a 16-yard pass on first-and-15. Dotson was wide open on the route after shaking Ravens cornerback Kyu Kelly, and after attempting to juke a few defenders, he set Washington up at the Ravens' 49-yard line.

Dotson secured another clutch throw three plays later, this time on a third-and-10, with a 17-yard reception that on a pass that was tipped by a Ravens' defensive tackle. Dotson made his third catch -- a 21-yard pickup -- on the following play that moved Washington to the 11-yard line, which ultimately led to the team scoring a touchdown on an 11-yard catch from Dyami Brown.

"He trusts in me," Dotson said of Howell. "When I'm dead tired and I can't even run a route, he shows that trust in me that I'm going to get open and make a play for the team. That's all you want in a quarterback, someone who trusts you. I know he's going to put [the ball] in the right spot, it's up to me to get open and make a play."

Although Dotson and Howell will get more reps together in practice, Monday's game was likely the last time we'll see the two together in a game scenario until Week 1. It's a limited sample size, but it should be enough to get fans excited about what they could be in 2023.