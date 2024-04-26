For Commanders, there was never any doubt: Jayden Daniels was right pick

That confidence stems from Daniels being everything the Commanders are looking for in the draft. "He's the best deep ball thrower we thought in the draft," Peters said, and there's plenty of evidence that points to that being true. He was the best quarterback in college football on passes of at least 20 yards, earning a 99.2 grade from Pro Football Focus in 2023. He had 27 big-time throws on deep passes, which tied for third with Michael Penix Jr., with just one turnover-worthy play.

And thanks in part to his rigorous film study, both with his teammates and on his own using virtual-reality simulations, his knowledge of how to attack defenses with his arm gives him an advantage.

"Does he know where to go with the ball?", Peters said. "Does he see the blitz? Does he know where his hots are? I keep talking about being able to play the position first, and he can do it, and he does it well. And that's a big part of it."

But what truly separated Daniels from the rest of the quarterbacks available was his skill set as a runner. His "instinctive" talent to know how to use his speed and acceleration in a way that attacks defensive edges in the SEC is what made him so difficult of a matchup.

As Peters put it, "the way he runs, we talk about it kind of takes your soul as a defense."