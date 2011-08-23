For Wilson, Playing In Hometown a 'Blessing'





Cornerback Josh Wilson is no stranger to the Washington D.C. area.

He starred at DeMatha High School in Hyattsville, Md., and he went on to play at the University of Maryland before being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2007.

Last year, Wilson was traded to the Baltimore Ravens.

"Baltimore was kind of my backyard, but I wanted to play right in my backyard," he said.

He was happy when the Redskins contacted him when 2011 free agency began in July. He welcomes signing with his hometown team.

"That was definitely a bonus coming back to Washington," he said. "It's a blessing to be here. I'm so grateful I've had an opportunity to make it home, to play for my home team."

Wilson returns to Baltimore on Thursday night when the Redskins take on the Ravens in the third preseason game for both clubs.

"I'm definitely looking forward to getting back up there and getting back with a couple of my former teammates," he said. "Just getting back on the field in front of the Baltimore fans and having a good game. No hard feelings. I found a better situation here, and it's called a business for a reason.

"I'm going to do everything I can to make sure I do what's best for this team."

For his career, Wilson has played in 54 games, with 33 starts, and posted 170 tackles, two sacks, nine interceptions (including four returned for touchdowns) and three forced fumbles.

With cornerback Carlos Rogers departing the team for San Francisco, the Redskins appear to have settled on Wilson as the starter opposite DeAngelo Hall.

Hall is a three-time Pro Bowler and Wilson knows that offenses are going to be throwing in his direction.

"To play on a great defense, to play opposite DeAngelo Hall, that's definitely a great thing," Wilson said. "I see an awesome opportunity to get picks and make plays."

In addition to playing on the outside, Wilson has the versatility to play in the slot as well.

"I did a lot of it in Seattle," Wilson said. "I know a lot about covering the slot. I know a lot about playing on the outside."

At 5-9 in height, Wilson uses speed and intelligence to match up with wide receivers, many of whom are taller than him.

He has proven to be opportunistic when it comes to forcing turnovers.