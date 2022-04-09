News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Former Washington QB Dwayne Haskins Jr. tragically passes away at 24

Apr 09, 2022 at 03:57 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. (7) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFL game, Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Dwayne Haskins Jr., who was Washington's first-round pick in 2019, passed away Saturday morning in a tragic accident. He was 24 years old.

Haskins, who played college football at Ohio State, moved to Potomac, Maryland, when he was in ninth grade and attended Bullis School. He played two seasons with Washington before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In a statement following the news, co-owners and co-CEOs Dan and Tanya Snyder said "we are devastated" to hear of Haskins' passing.

"He was a young man with a tremendous amount of potential who had an infectious personality. To say we are heartbroken is an understatement. Our hearts and prayers are with the members of Dwayne's family and all of those who knew him and loved him."

In a separate statement, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said he was "heartbroken."

"Dwayne was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him. This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words. I know I speak for the rest of our team in saying he will be sorely missed. Our entire team is sending our heartfelt condolences and thoughts and prayers to the Haskins family at this time."

In one year as a starting quarterback at Ohio State, Haskins led the Buckeyes to a 12-1 record and a Rose Bowl victory over the University of Washington. He threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns, which helped him finish third in the Heisman Trophy voting that year.

Following that season, Haskins was selected 15th overall by Washington and appeared in 16 games with 13 starts. He completed 60% of his passes for 2,804 yards and secured his first career victory at FedExField against the Detroit Lions.

Several of the Commanders' players who were Haskins' teammates reacted to the news on social media. Team president Jason Wright also commented on Haskins' passing, saying that Haskins was "was a young man of great intellect who cared deeply about his loved ones and the world."

"Praying for his wife, parents, and all who knew him as we grieve the loss of the man and the impact he was poised to have on society with his unique gifts."

