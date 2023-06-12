Kazmeir Allen has Washington's attention as possible kick return option

Allen only returned kickoffs in the last two seasons of his college career with the Bruins but managed to become one of the better specialists in the Pac-12. He finished the 2021 season first in the conference with an average of 29.1 yards per return and 17th in the NCAA in return yardage (612). In 2022, he was third in the conference with an average of 24.6 yards.

The best look at what Allen could do in the role came during UCLA's 62-33 win over USC 2021, when he returned four kickoffs for 163 yards, including a 100-yard touchdown.

"We've been close a couple times this year," head coach Chip Kelly told the Los Angeles Daily News. "He broke one earlier in the year for 73 yards, but we felt like we had a good design and a lot of guys that take a lot of pride in getting to their blocks because they know Kaz can take one home."

That 73-yarder came against Arizona five games before the road trip to face the Trojans (also a win for the Bruins). He also had a 66-yard return against Fresno State earlier in the year. The following season, Allen had back-to-back kickoff returns of 40 and 43 yards against Washington and Utah, respectively.

The key to Allen's success: he approaches returning kicks with a running back's mentality.