Fox Joins Redskins' Linebacker Competition





The Redskins have signed veteran linebacker Keyaron Fox, head coach Mike Shanahan confirmed on Monday.

Fox, entering his eighth NFL season, previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He spent the last three years as special teams captain.

"Right now I'm coming in and learning the defense," Fox said. "I always plan on competing for a starting job. I definitely plan on helping the special teams, and playing my role."

Said Shanahan: "We feel like he can help us at both [inside] linebacker positions. He knows the position well and he knows the terminology. He's been the captain of the special teams, so we're hoping he can help, come in and compete."

In Washington, Fox is reunited with Lou Spanos, who was an assistant in Pittsburgh prior to joining the Redskins.

"Lou made it easy for me," Fox said about his decision to join the Redskins. "He helped coach me up and learn the defense when I was coming in over there [in Pittsburgh]. So, he had a good evaluation of what I could do with my talents and knew where I would fit in."

Fox hopes his connection with Spanos, in his second season coaching the Redskins' linebacker, can help him get up to speed.

"It's a similar scheme from where I came from," Fox said. "I'm familiar with what's going on, so I feel like it will be an easy transition coming with a short offseason and getting into camp late."