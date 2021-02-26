Here's What Santana Moss And Fred Smoot Want Washington To Do At Receiver In The Draft

But even when considering Toney, Smoot also asked himself why he would use the 19th pick on him when there are other receivers deeper in the draft who have a similar skillset. For Moss, it was a similar situation with the 2001 draft that featured himself, Chad Johnson, Reggie Wayne, Steve Smith and T.J. Houshmandzadeh. Only Moss and Wayne were selected in the first round, but the group combined for 19 Pro Bowls, 57,655 yards and 340 touchdowns.

That turns out to be an advantage in Washington's favor. While the team does need to bolster the wide receiver position, it does not need to aim high to do so. Instead, the team can use its first-round pick on other positions of need.

"These guys have the talent," Moss said, "so there's no reason to go after just one of them because not one of them is that much more elite than the other."

In terms of Toney's ability, Smoot brought up two players who could be available in later rounds. The first is Purdue's Rondale Moore, a product out of New Albany, Indiana, who did not put up similar numbers to Toney because he only played in three games. However, he did put up 2,163 yards from scrimmage in three seasons, including 1,258 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 2018. There are some who see him as a first-round talent, but others predict he could be taken in the second.