Washington 2021 Mock Draft Madness 11.0

In anticipation of the 2021 NFL Draft, which will be held April 29 - May 1 in Cleveland, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Football Team will do with the No. 19 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.
Expert: John Keim, ESPN
Selection: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame (April 28)
- Analysis: "Washington wanted more production and versatility from its linebackers. It will get both in Owusu-Koramoah. (There are linebackers they like in Round 2 so a trade back will be explored). Owusu-Koramoah can play weakside linebacker in Washington's base 4-3 front, and, playing behind this front, should have clean paths to the ball more often than not. He also can cover so Washington can mix coverages and formations, using him at times in a strong safety role or in its nickel packages. But the pick is a lot about his explosiveness and ability to make plays -- traits that will be enhanced playing behind guys like Montez Sweat and Chase Young."
Expert: Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN
Selection: Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky (April 21)
- Analysis: "Washington has a great front four, but it could upgrade at middle linebacker. Davis has elite tape from the 2020 season, and he has some coverage ability, too."
Expert: Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN
Selection: Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan (April 6)
- Analysis: "Yes, Washington needs a left tackle, and yes, Mayfield played on the right side at Michigan. But he could certainly transition, or perhaps Morgan Moses slides over to the left side where he has 400-plus career snaps. Either way, Mayfield is a stout run-blocker who would help shore up the unit."
Expert: Todd McShay, ESPN
Selection: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech (April 5)
- Analysis: "The signing of Curtis Samuel means Washington likely won't take Florida receiver Kadarius Toney, who has a similar skill set, and there really isn't another receiver in this range. Other big-need areas don't have any value here either, including quarterback, linebacker and tight end. I think it's slightly early for Darrisaw -- a smooth and powerful zone blocker -- but he is certainly one of the top tackles, and Washington would be able to beat the OT rush that likely begins toward the end of Round 1."
Expert Charles Davis, NFL.com
Selection: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech (April 28)
- Analysis: "Pick, plug and play. Darrisaw becomes the immediate starter at LT."
Expert: Bucky Brooks, NFL.com
Selection: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama (April 27)
- Analysis: "Ron Rivera and the WFT could take the Alabama passer to be their franchise quarterback of the future. Jones is a distributor with the intelligence and managerial skills needed to win games from the pocket."
Expert: Rhett Lewis, NFL.com
- Analysis: "One of my favorite players in this entire draft, JOK can do it all. I mean, how many first-round picks do you see run down the field and blow stuff up on kickoff coverage like Owuso-Koramoah did last year? (See: Duke game.) He earned Pro Football Focus' second-highest slot coverage grade. Reminder: We are talking about a linebacker! This is the type of player creative defensive coordinators covet. He'd give the WFT a dynamic playmaker at the second level to match the elite talent up front."
Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com
Selection: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida (April 23)
- Analysis: "Ron Rivera brought a familiar face over from the Panthers in Curtis Samuel, and now adds another explosive, versatile weapon in Toney. Toney's ability to work from the slot or outside will allow him and Samuel to confuse defenses, making Terry McLaurin even more effective. New quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick certainly approves."
Expert: Peter Schrager, NFL Network
Selection: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson (April 20)
- Analysis: "First-round running backs might be a dying breed, but I love this addition to Scott Turner's offense. Etienne is electric between the tackles and in the open field as a ball carrier, but also adds value in the passing game. Washington still needs another playmaker or two on offense to be a threat in the NFC."
Expert: Charley Casserly, NFL.com
Selection: Trey Lance, QB, NDSU (April 15) -- TRADE UP to No. 14
- Analysis: "Washington trades up to get its quarterback of the future. With Ryan Fitzpatrick already in place, Lance could be used in Year 1 in packages that take advantage of his running ability."
Expert: Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com
Selection: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State (April 13) -- TRADE UP to No. 9
- Analysis: "Lance reminds me a lot of Cam Newton in terms of size and ability. And who was the guy who drafted Cam? Oh, that's right: It was Ron Rivera. Lance learns behind a grizzled vet, Ryan Fitzpatrick, then takes the reins."
Expert: Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network/NFL.com
Selection: Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC (April 6)
- Analysis: "I liked that Washington kept guard Brandon Scherff (franchise tag), but the Football Team still needs to upgrade the offensive line. Vera-Tucker has the versatility to play tackle or guard."
Expert: Benjamin Allbright, Pro Football Focus
Selection: Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky (April 28)
- Analysis: N/A
Expert: Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
Selection: Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky (April 28)
- Analysis: "The Football Team gets a big, rangy sideline-to-sideline 'backer to add to a sturdy defensive unit."
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS.com
Selection: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa (April 28)
- Analysis: "Washington doesn't have many needs on the defensive side of the ball but bolstering the linebacker corps makes sense here, especially if Collins is available."
Expert: Pete Prisco, CBS Sports
Selection: Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC (April 27)
- Analysis: "They need an upgrade at left tackle and Vera-Tucker did a nice job there last season for the Trojans. He can also play guard, which gives Washington some versatility."
Expert: Chris Simms, NBC Sports
Selection: Trey Lance, QB, NDSU (April 28) -- TRADE UP to No. 8
- Analysis: N/A
Expert: Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus
Selection: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame (April 28)
- Analysis: "Owusu-Koramoah completes the league's most imposing front seven. JOK put up the second-highest coverage grade of any player from the slot last season — and he's a linebacker."
Expert: Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
Selection: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida (April 28)
- Analysis: "Washington will have its eyes on Darrisaw, too, for left tackle, but won't be too upset by falling back on Toney to work as a big field-stretcher from the slot, as he would be a big-play supplement to speedsters Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel."
Expert: Ben Standig, The Athletic
Selection: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech (April 28)
- Analysis: "The debate here typically centers on Washington adding a left tackle, a linebacker like Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah or USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker. Not sure Washington passes on Tucker even if he kicks inside, but Darrisaw is a true tackle. Despite some physique and snap-to-whistle questions, he arguably offers the most upside among linemen besides Sewell. Darrisaw gives Washington a chance to upgrade over the capable Cornelius Lucas and fill the hole created by the Trent Williams fiasco."
Expert: Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated
Selection: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech (April 27)
- Analysis: "Washington's another team that I believe has been intrigued with Davis—and I think whether Davis is still available here, the debate between filling the linebacker need and taking Darrisaw would be an interesting one. The semilocal prospect (Darrisaw's from the Richmond area) could fill a crying need for a true left tackle in Washington."
Expert: Peter King, NBC Sports
Selection: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech (April 26)
- Analysis: "Admirable story. As the 171st-rated offensive tackle coming out of high school, Darrisaw got one major-school offer (Virginia Tech) and took it . . . and started 35 of 36 games in his three-year career with the Hokies, all at left tackle. At 6-5 and 322, Darrisaw is a feisty and battle-tested player who could play in year one on a line that got overrun for 50 sacks in 2020. The left-tackle position allowed 38 sacks/pressures for WFT last year, and with a stationary quarterback for at least one more year in Washington in Ryan Fitzpatrick, the immediate need is there to do better than, say, Cornelius Lucas at left tackle."
Expert: Luke Easterling, USA Today
- Analysis: N/A
Expert: Danny Kelly, The Ringer
- Analysis: "Washington can go in any number of directions here, but adding another playmaking defender to an already strong unit just doesn't feel fair. Owusu-Koramoah has the size of a safety and the mentality of a linebacker, and dropping him behind one of the most talented defensive lines in the NFL should help keep him clean and let him do what he does best: fly around and make big plays."
Expert: Jason McIntyre, Fox Sports
Selection: Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State (April 23)
- Analysis: "As enticing as a WR would be, if one of the top four linemen with LT potential drops here, Washington likely pounces. Jenkins projects a notch below them. The offensive line was fantastic last year, with four players grading out top 20 at their position. The lone exception? LT Geron Christian, who replaced Trent Williams, and only played six games."
Expert: Mike Tanier, Pro Football Network
Selection: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State (April 21)
- Analysis: "Ron Rivera really needs another Newton, but none will be available for Washington. Rivera is tooshrewd and patient to try to force the issue at quarterback. Rivera also needs a Luke Kuechly, and that's where Micah Parsons comes in. Washington got ordinary-at-best play from Jon Bostic at linebacker last year. Insert the Bobby Wagner-like Parsons in the middle, slide Bostic into a more situational role, and unleash Young and the rest of the pass rush. Presto! An instant turbocharged defense that can win games while Ryan Fitzpatrick throws 72-inch passes to Antonio Gibson and Curtis Samuel."
Expert: Bryan Fischer, Athlon Sports
Selection: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama (April 21)
- Analysis: "Ron Rivera is no stranger to drafting a running back in the first round and especially one that you can really build your team around. Yes there are plenty of other pressing needs and Antonio Gibson has really emerged but Harris is such a clean, impact player that he might be tough to pass up."
Expert: Jenny Vrentas, Sports Illustrated
Selection: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame (April 20)
- Analysis: "Owusu-Koramoah played all over Notre Dame's defense, lining up at linebacker, safety and even slot corner, displaying the versatility that is coveted in today's NFL linebackers. He'd fill the void in Ron Rivera's defense left by the departure of Kevin Pierre-Louis."
Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Selection: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame (April 16)
- Analysis: "Washington has invested numerous first-round picks in the front seven and could do it again with a talent like Owusu-Koramoah. Whether he lines up over the slot or in a more traditional stack role, the Notre Dame product, who grew up just south of D.C., is a dynamic do-it-all defender."
Expert: Connor Orr, Sports Illustrated
Selection: Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State (April 13)
- Analysis: "I agree there are bigger needs, but if Washington hits on a left tackle, it's locked down the best offensive and defensive lines in the league. That's a dangerous thing for a veteran head coach and quarterback to have in a winnable division. Jenkins is fun to watch mostly because he wallops inferior opponents with regularity. He may end up a guard in the NFL, but it will be worth a shot to see if seasoned offensive line coach John Matsko can get the best out of him."