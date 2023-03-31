Free agency moves give Commanders flexibility for 'best player available' in NFL Draft

The Commanders did have some cap room to play with heading into the new league year, even after signing standout defensive tackle Daron Payne to a reported four-year extension. Rather than use most of that money on a big-ticket player, they elected to spend their time spreading that wealth around, addressing multiple positions of need, rather than just one.

This was particularly true at offensive line, where needs for depth at all three positions of guard, center and tackle resulted in lapses in production last season. They were able to address all three by reportedly agreeing to terms with Andrew Wylie, who was vouched for by assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, and Nick Gates. While Gates and Wylie primarily work at center and tackle, respectively, both have experience playing guard.

In total, the Commanders either retained or added a total of five offensive lineman to the group, including center Tyler Larsen and tackles Trent Scott and Drew Himmelman. Those players, combined with those that are still on the roster, make Rivera believe there will be strong competition up front, specifically at left guard, where Andrew Norwell, Chris Paul and Saahdiq Charles are expected to be vying for the starting role.