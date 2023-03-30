Kiper sees 'a lot' of value at LB in Days 2 & 3 of draft

Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Drew Sanders is one of the few inside linebackers who analysts believe could be taken in the first round, although he is regarded as someone who could be taken in the second half of Night One. Although Sanders is not on Kiper's list of top 25 prospects, Kiper is one of people who could see a scenario where he is one of the first 32 players off the board.

"I love Drew Sanders," Kiper said. "[He can play] outside, inside, he got after the quarterback this year, got a lot of sacks for Arkansas."

After transferring from Alabama to the Razorbacks, Sanders was a unanimous All-American and a finalist for the Butkus Award in part for ranking second in the SEC with 9.5 sacks -- the most by an Arkansas linebacker since 2012. His physical traits make him a versatile player in coverage and as a pass-rusher, particularly between the tackles.