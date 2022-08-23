From the booth | Putting the preseason into perspective

On the lack of third down conversions in KC territory, it goes without saying that the situational failures would have cost them in a real game. This is the second straight week where some situational metrics don't look great. Against Carolina, turnovers, untimely penalties and third down defense put them on the wrong side of the outcome. Against Kansas City, third down defense and definitely 3rd down conversions especially in Chiefs territory would be almost impossible to overcome. And not that I'm overly concerned about it, but it is notable that the Commanders haven't caused a single turnover yet.

The O-Line Held up. This was one of the positive developments of the weekend. With two players (Cornelius Lucas and Chase Roullier) on pitch counts due to conditioning and multiple starters and backups out, the line was frankly a potential liability. It didn't play out that way. I was particularly impressed with Saahdiq Charles who flashed his athleticism. Go watch him pull from his guard spot and I get the optimism for him. I'll give a golf clap to Aaron Monteiro, who started by necessity and ended up playing the majority of the game at both guard positions.