From the booth | We can all exhale after beginning a new era

What came out of it was a roller coaster ride that had an exhilarating start and truly remarkable finish. It closed a circle in so many ways for Wentz and hopefully freed him up to stop answering a multitude of questions about his past, and allows him to just be himself here. The fans snaked through the stadium to wait to get into a new team store and didn't give up after a walk-in touchdown made it look like Jacksonville was going to spoil literally all of it.

I have no clue what the future for this season holds. If I'm being honest, after camp I didn't know what to expect on Sunday. Rivera said as much in his final press conference before kickoff. But this team proved resilient again, showcased some of the major personnel choices they made and gave the fans a memory worthy of a new launch.

From the game itself: The NFL has quite the sense of humor scheduling Jacksonville as the opener when it comes to Wentz. He lost to the Jaguars in last year's finale, which became the last straw for the Colts and led them to trade him. Doug Pederson is the Jags' new head coach, the same coach who drafted Wentz and won a Super Bowl with Wentz on the roster watching the Philly special run by his backup. This was historic; only twice in NFL history has a quarterback drafted second overall or higher faced his former head coach with both men on different teams.