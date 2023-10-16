Game Balls | Three standouts from Washington's Week 6 win over Atlanta

Benjamin St-Juste

Fuller got the interception game rolling for the Commanders, and Benjamin St-Juste kept it going. With just over five minutes to play in yesterday's game and the offense in the red zone, Atlanta had an opportunity to chip away at Washington's advantage.

Great pressure on Ridder by Washington's front forced the quarterback to lob a half-strength ball to his receiver in the end zone though, and St-Juste made him pay. The cornerback leapt for a relatively easy catch for his first career interception. Just as important as the catch itself, however, was the move St-Juste made to take a knee in the end zone after securing the ball.

"It was a smart decision to just go down, just in case someone comes from behind and punches the ball out or whatever," St-Juste said of the moment. "I just had my pick, and I went down. Gave the ball back to the offense, I did my job."

The interception helped seriously deflate Atlanta's hopes for a comeback, which Jamin Davis then squashed for good with 31 seconds left in the game thanks to another interception. Washington's three picks in yesterday's win are its most in a single game since Nov. 24, 2019, vs. Detroit.

When it came to the defense coming out strong, putting a stamp on the game and making big plays in a way that has not been seen perhaps all season, St-Juste said it came down to discipline.

"There was nothing that changed from the previous week," St-Juste said. "We just can be more disciplined and more detailed in our coverage. How we fit the run, how we use the ball, how we help each other and support each other. We stayed disciplined from the first quarter all the way to the fourth and we always say, if we are the most disciplined team, we'll win this game."