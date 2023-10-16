News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders-Falcons Stats & Snaps

Oct 16, 2023 at 08:53 AM
roster placeholder
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

Stats_Snaps101623

"Washington-Atlanta Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 24-16 win over the Chicago Bears, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

General

  • The Washington Commanders defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 24-16 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.
  • Washington has defeated Atlanta in three-consecutive games for the fourth time in franchise history and first time since beating the club in 1989, 1991-93.
  • Washington's defense recorded three interceptions, their most in a single game since November 24, 2019 vs. Detroit.
  • Washington running backs Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr. both had receiving touchdowns. Per Elias, it was the first time Washington had multiple running backs record receiving touchdowns in a single game since Dec. 30, 2006 (Mike Sellers and Ladell Betts).
  • Washington's defense has recorded 3.0 or more sacks in five out of six games to start a season for the fourth time in franchise history (1966, 1967, 1985).

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Falcons, Week 6

Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for their Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

DSC04855
1 / 56
DSC04741
2 / 56
DSC04838
3 / 56
KC103743
4 / 56
DSC04687
5 / 56
KC103745
6 / 56
KC103783
7 / 56
KC103709
8 / 56
DSC05672
9 / 56
DSC05193
10 / 56
DSC05597
11 / 56
DSC05262
12 / 56
DSC05093
13 / 56
DSC05224
14 / 56
DSC05361
15 / 56
KC201952-2
16 / 56
KC201548
17 / 56
KC201865
18 / 56
KC201939
19 / 56
KC201516
20 / 56
KC202011
21 / 56
KC201999
22 / 56
KC201952
23 / 56
KC201960
24 / 56
KC202124
25 / 56
KC202077
26 / 56
KC202077-2
27 / 56
KC202120
28 / 56
KC202103
29 / 56
DSC06210
30 / 56
DSC06273
31 / 56
EF202266
32 / 56
DSC06478
33 / 56
EF202185
34 / 56
EF202190
35 / 56
EF202254
36 / 56
DSC06921
37 / 56
EF202618
38 / 56
KC104218
39 / 56
EF202679
40 / 56
EF202693
41 / 56
EF202696
42 / 56
EF202711
43 / 56
KC104291
44 / 56
KC202503
45 / 56
KC202516
46 / 56
KC104058
47 / 56
KC202176 1
48 / 56
KC104236
49 / 56
KC202191
50 / 56
KC202285
51 / 56
KC104038
52 / 56
KC202434
53 / 56
KC202300
54 / 56
KC202368
55 / 56
KC103898
56 / 56
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Offense

  • Quarterback Sam Howell completed 14 of 23 passes for 151 yards and three passing touchdowns for a passer rating of 119.7. He added three rushes for four yards.
  • Howell has thrown for 1,669 yards in his career, the most by a Washington quarterback through seven career games in franchise history.
  • Howell has thrown two or more touchdowns in consecutive games for the first time in his career.
  • *Howell *threw for three touchdowns for the first time in his career. He has eclipsed 10 career touchdowns.
  • Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin had six receptions for 81 yards.
  • McLaurin passed wide receiver Pierre Garcon for the 10th most receiving yards in franchise history and passed tight end Jordan Reed for the 10th most receptions in franchise history.
  • Wide Receiver Curtis Samuel had four receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown, the 20th receiving touchdown of his career.
  • Samuel has scored a touchdown in three straight games for the second time in his career and first time since Weeks 7-9 of the 2020 season.
  • Running Back Antonio Gibson recorded his sixth career receiving touchdown and his first since Oct. 30 of last season at Indianapolis.
  • Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. had the third receiving touchdown of his career. The 24-yard score was the longest touchdown reception of his career.

Related Links

Defense

  • Cornerback Kendall Fuller had two passes defensed and recorded his 16th career interception and second of the season.
  • Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste had two passes defensed and recorded his first career interception.
  • Linebacker Jamin Davis recorded his first career interception and 1.0 sack, the sixth of his career.
  • Defensive End Casey Toohill recorded a tackle for loss and a single-game career-high 2.0 sacks.

Special Teams

  • Punt Returner Jamison Crowder had a 61-yard punt return, the longest punt return for Washington since Oct. 9, 2016 against Baltimore and the second longest return of his career.
  • Punter Tress Way punted six times for 260 yards (43.3 avg.). He surpassed 250 career punts inside the 20, and currently holds the franchise record for punts inside the 20.

Snap counts

Offense (51 plays)

Table inside Article
Player Plays Percentage
Andrew Wylie 51 100%
Cornelius Lucas 51 100%
Saahdiq Charles 51 100%
Sam Cosmi 51 100%
Sam Howell 51 100%
Nick Gates 51 100%
Terry McLaurin 43 84%
Jahan Dotson 41 80%
Logan Thomas 40 78%
Curtis Samuel 32 63%
Brian Robinson Jr. 27 53%
Jon Bates 20 39%
Antonio Gibson 20 39%
Dyami Brown 11 22%
Cole Turner 9 18%
Chris Rodriguez 6 12%
Byron Pringle 4 8%
Trent Scott 2 4%

Defense (83 plays)

Table inside Article
Player Players Percentage
Percy Butler 83 100%
Kamren Curl 83 100%
Cody Barton 83 100%
Benjamin St-Juste 81 98%
Kendall Fuller 81 98%
Jamin Davis 75 90%
Chase Young 75 90%
Daron Payne 69 83%
Jonathan Allen 69 83%
Danny Johnson 52 63%
John Ridgeway 33 40%
Montez Sweat 33 40%
James Smith-WIlliams 32 39%
Efe Obada 25 30%
Casey Toohill 18 22%
Khaleke Hudson 10 12%
Quan Martin 7 8%
Andre Jones Jr. 2 2%

Related Content

news

Washington Commanders vs. Falcons Inactives | Week 6

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Commanders-Bears Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 40-20 loss to the Chicago Bears, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
news

Washington Commanders vs. Bears Inactives | Week 5

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 5 matchup against the Chicago Bears.
news

Commanders-Eagles Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 34-31 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
news

Washington Commanders vs. Eagles Inactives | Week 4

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 4 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Commanders-Bills Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 37-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
news

Washington Commanders vs. Bills Inactives | Week 3

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Five takeaways from Washington's Week 2 win over Denver

The Commanders improved their record to 2-0 for the first time since 2011 with a thrilling 35-33 win over the Denver Broncos. Here are five takeaways from the victory, presented by Maryland Lottery. 
news

Commanders-Broncos Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 35-33 victory over the Denver Broncos, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
news

Instant Analysis | Washington overcomes 18-deficit to take down Broncos

After getting off to a slow start, Washington climbed back to take the lead and earn a 2-0 record for the first time since 2011.
news

Washington Commanders vs. Broncos Inactives | Week 2

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
Advertising