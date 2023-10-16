Commanders-Falcons Stats & Snaps

"Washington-Atlanta Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
General
- The Washington Commanders defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 24-16 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.
- Washington has defeated Atlanta in three-consecutive games for the fourth time in franchise history and first time since beating the club in 1989, 1991-93.
- Washington's defense recorded three interceptions, their most in a single game since November 24, 2019 vs. Detroit.
- Washington running backs Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr. both had receiving touchdowns. Per Elias, it was the first time Washington had multiple running backs record receiving touchdowns in a single game since Dec. 30, 2006 (Mike Sellers and Ladell Betts).
- Washington's defense has recorded 3.0 or more sacks in five out of six games to start a season for the fourth time in franchise history (1966, 1967, 1985).
Offense
- Quarterback Sam Howell completed 14 of 23 passes for 151 yards and three passing touchdowns for a passer rating of 119.7. He added three rushes for four yards.
- Howell has thrown for 1,669 yards in his career, the most by a Washington quarterback through seven career games in franchise history.
- Howell has thrown two or more touchdowns in consecutive games for the first time in his career.
- *Howell *threw for three touchdowns for the first time in his career. He has eclipsed 10 career touchdowns.
- Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin had six receptions for 81 yards.
- McLaurin passed wide receiver Pierre Garcon for the 10th most receiving yards in franchise history and passed tight end Jordan Reed for the 10th most receptions in franchise history.
- Wide Receiver Curtis Samuel had four receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown, the 20th receiving touchdown of his career.
- Samuel has scored a touchdown in three straight games for the second time in his career and first time since Weeks 7-9 of the 2020 season.
- Running Back Antonio Gibson recorded his sixth career receiving touchdown and his first since Oct. 30 of last season at Indianapolis.
- Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. had the third receiving touchdown of his career. The 24-yard score was the longest touchdown reception of his career.
Defense
- Cornerback Kendall Fuller had two passes defensed and recorded his 16th career interception and second of the season.
- Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste had two passes defensed and recorded his first career interception.
- Linebacker Jamin Davis recorded his first career interception and 1.0 sack, the sixth of his career.
- Defensive End Casey Toohill recorded a tackle for loss and a single-game career-high 2.0 sacks.
Special Teams
- Punt Returner Jamison Crowder had a 61-yard punt return, the longest punt return for Washington since Oct. 9, 2016 against Baltimore and the second longest return of his career.
- Punter Tress Way punted six times for 260 yards (43.3 avg.). He surpassed 250 career punts inside the 20, and currently holds the franchise record for punts inside the 20.
Snap counts
Offense (51 plays)
|Player
|Plays
|Percentage
|Andrew Wylie
|51
|100%
|Cornelius Lucas
|51
|100%
|Saahdiq Charles
|51
|100%
|Sam Cosmi
|51
|100%
|Sam Howell
|51
|100%
|Nick Gates
|51
|100%
|Terry McLaurin
|43
|84%
|Jahan Dotson
|41
|80%
|Logan Thomas
|40
|78%
|Curtis Samuel
|32
|63%
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|27
|53%
|Jon Bates
|20
|39%
|Antonio Gibson
|20
|39%
|Dyami Brown
|11
|22%
|Cole Turner
|9
|18%
|Chris Rodriguez
|6
|12%
|Byron Pringle
|4
|8%
|Trent Scott
|2
|4%
Defense (83 plays)
|Player
|Players
|Percentage
|Percy Butler
|83
|100%
|Kamren Curl
|83
|100%
|Cody Barton
|83
|100%
|Benjamin St-Juste
|81
|98%
|Kendall Fuller
|81
|98%
|Jamin Davis
|75
|90%
|Chase Young
|75
|90%
|Daron Payne
|69
|83%
|Jonathan Allen
|69
|83%
|Danny Johnson
|52
|63%
|John Ridgeway
|33
|40%
|Montez Sweat
|33
|40%
|James Smith-WIlliams
|32
|39%
|Efe Obada
|25
|30%
|Casey Toohill
|18
|22%
|Khaleke Hudson
|10
|12%
|Quan Martin
|7
|8%
|Andre Jones Jr.
|2
|2%