Game balls | 4 standouts from Washington's win over Indianapolis

The Commanders used Gibson early and often in Indianapolis, turning to the running back's talents for every play of Washington's first possession. His 16-yard and 18-yard plays were two of the Commanders' highlights of the first quarter as the offense struggled to march down the field for most of the evening.

For the second game in a row, Gibson scored Washington's first touchdown of the game. Just over four minutes into the second quarter, the running back found himself wide open on the right of the field, caught a nine-yard pass from Heinicke and walked it in. The score was his 25th career touchdown, the most by a Washington player in their first 38 games in franchise history. He continued to be impactful in the back end of the contest and finished the game with 14 touches for 77 yards. His 58 yards through the air were second most on the team, showing off the receiving strength that head coach Ron Rivera has often praised about the back.